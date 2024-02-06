Best Assisted Living Facilities in Nebraska

Remington Heights

Remington Heights is yet another retirement community in Omaha. You can get personalized and independent care from this property. With its dedicated team, this facility ensures that you get an atmosphere where your day-to-day activities are handled with ease. The team will be on-call round-the-clock to provide the required support immediately.

When you choose this facility, you will get three tasty meals daily. At this age, you need some recreation as well. Understanding this, Remington Heights offers amenities like a billiards room. Every service and amenity in this facility has been created to ensure elders get a holistic living experience.

Not only the social side but also the personal space of each resident is understood by the creators of this facility. So, it offers an independent living sector that treasures individuality. With this intent, the property has been crafted with amenities that meet each resident's unique interests.

Irrespective of whether you wish to engage in social activities or fine dining, this facility is made to shoulder your daily chores. In turn, you can relish your passion at this assisted living facility.

You will be surprised to know one thing. It is that this property is the proud recipient of the 2022-23 US News & World Report Award. This award is proof of the commitment of this sector to offering independent and assisted living facilities.

Cedarhurst of La Vista

This facility is again located in Omaha. The founding team of this facility is committed to not offering just a place to live. Yes, they have curated this property to offer the most fulfilling lifestyle to elders. You can expect unwavering independence, friendships, and experiences in this property.

This facility is created to provide the best-personalized support for residents. You can choose one from the different floor plans that you can find on this property. Each property comes with the comfort of 24-hour emergency systems, kitchenettes, and spacious bathrooms. In some properties, you can find impressive decks and patios. Each convenience is taken care of in this property, from Wi-Fi to utilities. You will be provided with personalized mailboxes as well.

The property has communal spaces like an expansive dining room. Also, it has a sunlit patio and a welcoming bistro area. These areas can help you relax. Also, a library on this property can excite you if you are a bookworm. The other facilities include a movie theatre and an on-site spa. The property also encompasses a full-service barber and beauty shop.

The property does not stop just with the best amenities. Yes, the facility has a dedicated team of caregiving staff. They are available round-the-clock. Above all, your health will be monitored by licensed nurses in this facility.

Yet another key region in Nebraska is Lincoln. In case, you are looking for the best assisted living facilities near you in Lincoln, thankfully, you will come across many of them. The best facilities in Lincoln are dedicated to improving residents' emotional and physical well-being.

The excellent thing about the best assisted living facilities in Nebraska, particularly in Lincoln, is that you can get nursing care either for a short period or on a long-term basis. Also, you will get nursing services customized to your needs at these facilities.

You can also get memory care services for seniors. These facilities ensure a wholesome approach to senior care and living. You can find private suites, shared suites, and one-bedroom properties. So, assisted living facilities in Lincoln offer different choices to choose from. If you are a religious person, fret not. Some of these facilities offer religious services/chapels as well.

You will be interested in knowing about the healthcare services you can get from a senior accommodation. You can get services like medication management, round-the-clock supervision, and meal preparation services based on your health. In Lincoln, senior living options ensure you get quality elderly care without depleting your savings.