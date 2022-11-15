Best App For Crypto Trading In India

The cryptocurrency market has grown profoundly to attract investors and traders all over the world. A large number of Indian traders, particularly the youth, have also started trading and investing in several cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, it is extremely important that if you’re planning to invest your money in cryptocurrencies, then you must do so through reliable and popular Crypto Exchanges and Crypto Trading apps.

So, we have compiled this list of some of the top Crypto Trading applications in India where you can easily buy, sell and trade different cryptocurrencies in a single app.

Best Apps for Crypto Trading in India

Bybit

Binance

CoinDCX

Wazirx

KuCoin

Bybit has the best crypto trading app in India with the lowest trading fees and best liquidity. Established in March 2018, Bybit has over 10 million registered customers. They have a large variety of cryptocurrencies, high trading volumes and good yield-generating products on the app. Bybit also keeps the customer funds safe with its best-in-class cold storage system. The trading platform also processes instant withdrawals and deposits so that your funds are always safe and free to use.

Bybit app also offers 24X7 Customer Support through which you can contact the Bybit team anytime to answer any questions you may have regarding crypto trading. They also provide the lowest Trading fees in the crypto market, with 0% Spot Trading Fees along with many rewards and bonuses for the users which they can claim after completing certain tasks.

Binance is the best Crypto trading app in the world with maximum liquidity, and trading volume, along with a huge number of registered users. The Binance app offers Margin Trading which the user can easily understand and carry out in some simple steps. To use the Margin Trading feature on the Binance crypto exchange platform, you must complete your KYC Verification process, and also your country must not be included in the Binance country Blacklist. Apart from the trading platform it also features a Margin Insurance Fund to protect its overall liquidity.

If a trader or investor becomes insolvent during margin trading, and his assets are inadequate to pay his debt, the trading platform will repay the trader’s loan from this Margin Insurance Fund. The Binance app also allows margins of up to 125X on Derivatives Trading and up to 10X on Spot Trading. Binance crypto trading app also offers a broad variety of financial products for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, trading options, derivatives, etc.

3. CoinDCX

CoinDCX trading app is another widely popular crypto trading app used by millions of crypto investors in India. With over 10 million registered users in India, it is one of the prominent choices for crypto trading. The main attraction of the CoinDCX trading app is that it provides several highly-advanced trading features for skilled or professional crypto traders like futures, margin trading, etc.

CoinDCX app is also known for its high level of security and a broad range of educational stuff which includes several videos and blog articles related to crypto trading which the freshers can use to deeply understand the Crypto Industry. CoinDCX charge a maker fee and a taker fee of 0.1 percent with a minimum withdrawal limit of Rs. 1,000 without any extra fees. This crypto trading app supports only INR to allow you to trade in crypto which can act as a drawback for this trading app.

4. WazirX

WazirX is one of the largest and most extensively used crypto trading apps used in India. As of now, the WazirX app has more than 15 million registered users and provides a wide variety of cryptocurrencies that you can easily buy and sell on the platform. WazirX app also has a very detailed price for every cryptocurrency along with the trading charts which can be very helpful to crypto traders, particularly professional crypto investors.

WazirX is also one of the only cryptocurrency trading applications which allow its users to buy various cryptocurrencies through Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transactions. Apart from this, WazirX also has its native cryptocurrency known as WazirX Token (WRX) which can be used to pay the transaction fees on this crypto exchange. The app provides strong security support with a user-friendly interface which makes the app attractive.

5. KuCoin

KuCoin crypto trading app is another well-known Crypto Trading Platform that was founded in Hong Kong in 2017. The main objective of this trading platform is to give access to a simple and secure trading platform to its users with a wide range of digital currencies (or Cryptocurrencies). They’ve already made a large impact on the global Crypto Market with over 11 million users. Kucoin is a reliable, safe, and user-friendly trading platform with operations in over 200 countries.

Apart from all these features, it also provides extremely low costs for trading, deposit and withdrawal fees, and adequate preventive measures which make your trading experience safe and secure. KuCoin app also intends to equalize or democratize finance for all by simplifying the trading process. The trading platform also supports a Two-Factor Authentication feature for its users for better security of your funds on the KuCoin app.