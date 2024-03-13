Five meme coins have taken over this week with a 3x surge in their weekly performance. Pepe (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki (FLOKI), Bonk (BONK), and KangaMoon (KANG) have all seen significant gains. While most of these are well-established meme coins, KANG is a Stage 3 presale star that many analysts hint could surge to $1.5 in 2024. Let’s find out why.
Pepe (PEPE): Leading Meme Coin Rally
Pepe (PEPE) is surging in the meme coin space right now. Looking at CoinMarketCap data, Pepe has surged nearly 150% in the last week alone, jumping from $0.000003615 to $0.00000884. At the same time, this meme coin’s market cap soared from $1.52B to $3.62B.
The technical analysis of this meme coin also looks suitable for potential buyers. For instance, the Pepe coin is trading above its 21-day EMA, and 22 technical indicators point upwards. All of these factors have made experts make a bullish Pepe price prediction. They forecast a potential rise to $0.000011 by Q2 2024 for Pepe.
Rekt Capital Makes a Bullish Shiba Inu Price Prediction
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has shown impressive growth. Over the last seven days, its price increased from $0.00001359 to $0.00003639, which makes it a notable uptrend. This meme coin’s market cap rose from $8.01B to $21B during this time. Crypto analyst Rekt Capital is also bullish on Shiba Inu. In his tweet, he predicts it could surge to $0.000066 soon.
From a technical analysis perspective, this bullish rally for the Shiba Inu crypto will continue. In other words, it currently has 25 buy technical indicators while trading above its 50-day EMAs. Because of this, market analysts foresee a rise to $0.000042 by Q2 2024 in their Shiba Inu price predictions.
Floki (FLOKI): Pumping Nearly 300%
Floki (FLOKI) is another meme coin that has made headlines recently. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Floki price surged from $0.00006071 to $0.0002329 in the past week. During that period, its market cap also grew from $585M to $2.20B.
The sentiment for the Floki coin is bullish, as it trades above its 50—and 100-day EMAs. Moreover, 26 technical indicators now show green for this meme coin. Due to all these reasons, experts have made a bullish Floki price prediction. They forecast a surge to $0.000363 within Q2 of 2024.
Bonk (BONK): Coming to BitMEX Spot
Meanwhile, Bonk (BONK) has seen some exciting developments as BitMEX announced it will list this meme coin on BitMEX Spot. This development will also bring $20,000 in Bonk airdrops. With this bullish Bonk news, attention to this crypto is rising.
The Bonk coin’s price movement jumped from $0.00002469 to $0.00003467 over the last week alone. Its market cap increased from $1.61B to $2.26B during that period. Additionally, 20 technical indicators are showing green for Bonk. All these factors have made analysts foresee a pump to $0.000045 within Q2 of 2024.
KangaMoon (KANG): A One-of-a-Kind Meme Coin Rising 125%
KangaMoon (KANG) is a potential future member of the meme coin titans. The coin has already made over $1,000,000 in its ongoing presale which is set to hit $2,000,000 in a matter of weeks. This project has also launched its Meme Lord contest, which allows users to win $150 worth of KANG coins by creating memes and tagging them with #KangMeme.
Unlike 99% of meme coins, KangaMoon was developed with real-world use in mind. Soon, KANG is expected to become the main currency for KangaMoon’s play-to-earn game. It will allow users to enhance their characters or buy in-game items they can sell on the platform’s marketplace.
KangaMoon also has a community-driven focus. It has created a system where traders can earn free KANG coins simply by retweeting, sharing, and commenting on social media posts. The idea is that as long as everyone gets involved, they’ll create the most active meme community.
KANG is currently in Stage 3 of its presale at just $0.01125 per coin, up 125% from its initial price ($0.005). However, experts believe its ties to the P2E NFT games market (projected to hit $885M by 2028) make its future very bright. They foresee a potential rise to $1.5 once a Tier-1 CEX lists this meme coin in Q2 of 2024.
Why KangaMoon Is the Hottest Meme Coin Over Pepe, Shiba Inu, Floki and Bonk
KangaMoon has managed to outshine the likes of Pepe, Shiba Inu, Floki, and Bonk as the hottest meme coin - thanks to its low market cap of $11.25M. This means it doesn’t take much new money to increase the price. If you want one of the best new meme coins, sign up below and earn a 10% bonus.
