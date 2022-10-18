Berlian Films Ltd. And A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. Is A Power Duo For The Film Industry

It's a known fact that line production is one of the most important factors for any film. Filmmakers heavily rely on line producers to satisfy a variety of needs for the films and the filmmakers, from offering all types of support for Shooting the films to selecting suitable sites for shooting. Line production is mandatory in all aspects and A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. and Berlian Films Ltd. have become a power duo for the film industry in the line production sector! Together, the two firms have been offering their services to numerous popular Hollywood and other Indian regional films in addition to Bollywood and South Indian films for many years.

Rajesh Rajput and Santosh Shetty, the directors of Berlian Films Ltd. and A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd., both have extensive experience in line production-related fields. With more than 19 years of experience, Mr Rajesh Rajput and Mr Santosh Shetty have worked on several blockbuster Bollywood and south Indian movies.

Berlian Films Ltd. and A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. offer ground support for global productions of films, TV shows, commercials, and web series with the assistance of their international vendors. They offer any form of tool, instrument, and another kind of assistance needed for shooting. Both businesses create immersive experiences for a range of visual media. Both firms offer services that go beyond Line Production, including pre-and post-production, from the conception of concepts until the release of movies or television episodes.

Talking about Mr Rajesh Rajput, he has worked in many Bollywood and regional films during his long career as an assistant director with various well-known filmmakers. He is devoted to the film industry for a very long time and has given a lot to it. Just like that industry has made him what he is today. Because of his fabulous work and effort, Mr Rajesh is conquering the world of cinema at its best.

Whereas, well-known line producer Mr Santosh Shetty has been associated with all the Indian production houses be it. He with his innovative ideas and vision is taking the line production to newer heights. Mr Santosh with his years of experience in the film industry is bringing the best in terms of line production and providing the best as well as effective services to the media.

Both are working with the same motto of serving affordable and premium quality services to the entertainment sector. They proved it during the pandemic when both domestically and globally, the cost of line production increased. Berlian Films Ltd. and A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. both provided services at minimal cost and supported Indian Film Industry at difficult time.