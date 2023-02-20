Behemoth Labz Review: How Good Are Their Sarms & Peptides?

I hadn’t heard of these guys until about 10 months ago. But I ordered the SARMs for a bulking stack and was so impressed that I now use this company alongside Chemyo for my SARMs and peptides. I’m two stacks in now and loving them.

We will explain who they are, and the SARMs they sell. I’ll also mention the other supplements they sell, such as peptides and PCT stacks. I will explain the purity guarantees on the quality.

I will discuss whether Behemoth Labz is legit or fake, and finish by telling you about a 20% coupon code I now use every time.

Who Are Behemoth Labz?

When you read SARMs reviews, you’ll see some farcical rubbish claims. For example, one that made me laugh out loud was a Behemoth Labz review that claimed the company had been in business for 30 years.

Obviously, that’s ludicrous because SARMs weren’t even the thing back in 1995, and certainly not sold online. Plus, the domain name was only registered in 2019! Their website claims they started up in 2014 though. Even so, it’s nothing like 30 years.

There have been rumors that they are owned by the same people who run PureRawz, but I’ve seen literally no evidence to support that. What actually seems to have happened is that they know each other in real life, and PureRawz helped them get set up.

But what I can tell you is that they have the same customer support phone number as a company called Nootropics Unlimited.

So, this is a larger enterprise of which Behemoth Labz is one part. That’s reassuring because it means they have more customers, more responsibilities, and more visibility on them to perform.

Let’s Talk About The Product Range

The first thing that will hit you when you visit the website is the huge range of SARMs, peptides, PCT supplements, and other chemicals they sell.

Seriously, in this day and age, with the Chinese export ban on most SARMs, nootropics, and everything else, plus the war in Eastern Europe shutting those labs, and increasing scrutiny from the FDA, I’m incredulous as to the size of this range offered.

You’ve got the following:

The biggest range of SARMs I’ve seen in years

All the best PCT supplements

7 types of peptides

3 types of prohormone

Transdermals (injectables)

My God, when I saw this lot, it was like going back to the glory days pre-pandemic and pre-Chinese SARMs ban.

For this review, I counted the SARMs liquid. 11 different types of SARMs, including some exciting new ones. Plus transdermals, and even multi-SARMs liquid.

I haven’t got a clue how these guys are getting this stuff, but they are. But how good is it and how is it backed up with purity guarantees?

Let’s Talk About The Quality

Being lazy, I bought the premade bulking stack. Now this is where it gets interesting.

Some of the pills and liquids they sell are combos. So, for example, when I bought the King Kong bulking stack, I actually just got a single bottle of pills.

The each of those pills contained:

25 mg RAD-140

10 mg LGD-4033

30 mg MK-677 (not a SARM but does bulk)

5 mg ACP-105

For your money, you are getting 60 capsules. But each of these are a complete SARMs stack dose. You are not popping a ton of pills.

So, although the prices can seem high on the surface, if you look at what you are getting in each capsule, you are paying for complete convenience and some incredible doses in each tab.

One bottle of stacked pills is therefore enough to do a complete SARMs cycle. They do a good range of premade stacks. Here’s a selection of what they have:

King Kong bulking stack

Nemesis (extreme) bulking stack

Super lean cutting stack

The incredible bulk (six SARMs in a single capsule)

Feline stack (especially designed for female SARMs users)

It’s a unique way of doin g things; complete, easy, and something I really advocate you take a serious look at trying. For more info on stacking SARMs, I highly recommend to check out washingtoncity paper’s SARMs guide.

My Experiences Using Behemoth Labz SARMs

But product range and convenience, and the uniqueness of the way they stack SARMs, means nothing if the results they produce are awful.

I’ve done two stacks using Behemoth Labz SARMs. The first was a bulking stack, the second a cutting stack.

Results were in line with the gains and feelings I would have expected. Basically, the same as using SARMs from Chemyo, Swiss Chems, or back in the day, Science.bio.

The SARMs just “felt” the way they should. I can’t explain that, but if you use them you will know what I mean. They made me feel stronger, more determined, and happier. I packed on bulk, I cut fat, I just felt lean and ripped in a way you simply cannot achieve naturally.

If you haven’t used SARMs, I’m telling you, when you try these, you will feel different. You will see the difference, and it will be noticeable within about three weeks.

What About PCT?

One thing always puzzles me is that SARMs companies don’t also sell PCT supplements. They are just as easily available to them as the SARMs will be.

Swiss Chems is the only company I know right now who sell high-purity generic Nolvadex, Clomid, raloxifene, and other PCT supplements.

Behemoth Labz don’t sell those, but they do sell post cycle stacks which can help you after your SARMs cycle to maintain energy levels, protect muscle mass or build it, and deal with some of the testosterone drop.

You might still need Nolvadex or Clomid, but you can, for mild drop, get away with the stacks they sell for PCT. If you are new to PCT please check out Tacomadailyindex’s PCT guide.

For example, the “Post Cycle Max” stack contains:

Laxogenin capsules (plants steroid)

Annihilate capsules (contains Arimistane -a natural aromatase inhibitor to block the conversion of testosterone into estrogen)

Cycle It capsules (contains NAC and other post cycle recovery nutrients)

Are Behemoth Labz Legit?

Being legit means three things:

1. Are the SARMs high purity and do they produce the results you would expect?

2. Do you actually get the SARMs delivered?

3. Are Behemoth Labz legit company?

In terms of being a legit company, yes, they are. They have a strong presence on Facebook and Instagram that’s current. They interact, and plenty of people follow them and comment on them. You cannot fake that activity.

The SARMs get delivered. I can testify to that, and even a cursory glance online at places like Reddit tells you other people receive the SARMs from them as well.

So the key question is are the SARMs and other research chemicals legit – do they do what they should?

All I can say is that I got great results with the SARMs are used for bulking and cutting. I love the convenience of the single stack capsule; it’s unique and potent.

But, for general reassurance, look at the purity reports. Listed on each product under tab marked “COA”, all the ones I’ve ever seen are legitimate and current.

So, overall, yes, Behemoth Labz are legit. Of course there will be problems with some people claim that they aren’t, but the evidence, and my own experiences, say that they can be trusted right now.

What About People Talking About A Behemoth Labz Fake?

You will always get people complaining. Online, you will see people declaring something is a fake, or a scam, just because it didn’t work for them.

With SARMs, you just don’t know what they have done. What dose did they take? Did they stick to the cycle? Did they suffer horrendous T drop in have to stop?

How hard they work out and for how long? What was their diet like? How motivated were they overall?

So, people say “Behemoth Labz is fake” you have to take it with a pinch of salt, you cannot just take it at face value.

For me, you have to try these things and make up your own mind. That’s what I did and I’m loving them.

Although the capsules are more expensive, the fact the stacks are a single capsule take, rather than having to consume several per day, is hugely convenient. A brilliant idea.

But it’s not just the capsules. The liquid SARMs are high-quality as well. The peptides are great, and the PCT supplements work well to bridge the gap between cycles.

Overall, no, Behemoth Labz is not a fake company. It is totally legit to order from and thousands of people evidently are.

Behemoth Labz Coupon Code - 20% OFF BEST DEAL

Behemoth Labz are unique. The multi-SARMs liquid and capsules allow you to create stacks more easily that are fantastically simple to take. The convenience and proportion of the dose is incredible.

Plus, they’ve got you covered for PCT as well. If you are really down then you will still need Nolvadex or Clomid, which they don’t sell, but they do have some fantastic post cycle stacks available which really help you to bounce back generally.

On top of that, you’ve got the peptides and even prohormones to choose from as well.

There is a working Behemoth Labz coupon code as well. Enter BhGyula during the checkout and you’ll get 20% off your order every single time.