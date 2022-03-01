Bavincis Ensures That Only The Finest Quality Products Are Manufactured And Sold To The Public

Back in the day, sunglasses were just a simple accessory that kept your eyes protected from the sun. At most, they made you look cool when you put them on.The world changed, and so did sunglasses. Today, luxury fashion accessories like sunglasses and watches have obtained paramount importance in the modern fashion industry due to their impact on making any appearance more gorgeous and glamorous. Considering the same, Dhruvin Lakhankiya, founder of Bavincis, a luxury fashion accessories brand, pens down his thoughts on how the world is adapting to fashion elements as a necessary part of styling their ensembles.

Dhruvin further adds that there are numerous luxury brands for sunglasses available in the market today but it is hard to find a brand that can actually give you an assurance of premium quality products at such affordable cost. "We at Bavincis believe that everyone should be able to flaunt premium quality items without burning a hole in their pocket," he says.

Bavincis has successfully gained immense popularity all over India by consistently providing customers with high-quality products at cost-effective prices. They provide both designer and non-designer quality sunglasses that are exclusively designed for men and women respectively. They also provide trendy designs which are updated every season Historically, watches have always been considered more as a decorative item than a potential fashion accessory. In the 18th century, men from aristocratic backgrounds used to carry pocket watches whereas women used to wear them as pendants. However, with the dominance of technological innovation, watches became a branded accessory item worn by both men and women to complement their outfits.

Brands now manufacture a wide range of fashion watches fitting every outfit and every activity. A watch takes very little for maintenance and is more functional than any other accessory from every aspect. From formal parties to weddings, luxury watches can efBranded fortlessly provide you with a simple yet rich and sophisticated style. It also gives you the freedom to experiment with the straps, designs, materials, and colors as per your fashion needs and preferences. According to industry estimates, the size of the watch market in India is ₹5,000 cr and the organized sector is estimated at ₹2,500 cr. which is enough to stress the importance of luxury watches in making effective fashion statements.

