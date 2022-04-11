Banana Task Force Ape Announces Exclusive Live Event Access To its NFT Holders

The NFT world is a new way of doing business and investments. It’s still in a nascent stage and therefore open to experiments. For most companies, this is where the fun lies. Take Banana Task Force Ape pr BTFA for instance, this young company is set to make its mark in the NFT marketplace with a laser focus on the user. In a bid to attract more and more NFT holders, they recently announced exclusive live event access to their NFT holders. Let’s understand what’s the move about and what’s in store for the users.

BTFA was launched in November 2021 as the first decentralized protocol under an LLC-backed NFT project. As a collection of 10,000 BTFApes who bring with them 150-200 unique traits, the company has managed to generate a decent amount of buzz around them. The biggest among them is the latest offering which allows their NFT holders exclusive access to live events. The move has been welcomed in the marketplace as it will allow their token holders to make new connections and network with peers. This active participation will enhance the outlook of their members and give them a better sense of the direction in which the NFT world is progressing. Meeting new people, and connecting with fellow token holders also provide a sense of community and add to the strength of the project.

BTFA’s founders and core team members are convinced that their offerings like exclusive VIP access to tiered live events, guaranteed spots in future IDOs along with a chance to get whitelisted to future NFT mint collections is sure to set the ball rolling for new members to join in the bandwagon. According to one of the senior officials, BTFA’s willingness to grant complimentary access to live events to its token members is “a clear indicator of who is conducting the show – it’s the end-user. We are driven to create a platform that can bridge the gaps between Web3, NFTs, and our cryptocurrency. In order to make this happen, we need the support of our end-users who we consider our collaborators. In the end, this collaboration is meant to yield results that will benefit them in the long run. Giving them access to live events assures that they get a handle on the NFT marketplace, find their feet in its pulsating environment, and get comfortable with its environment.”

As BTFA endeavors to attract new members, we look forward to seeing these new collaborations flourish.

