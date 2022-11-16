Axis Infinity, STEPN, and Tamadoge In The Play-2-Earn Spotlight, While Oryen Network Eyes WaxirX Listing

Play-to-earn tokens have become profitable financial assets over the past few years. These tokens are obtained through participating in gamified activities such as completing missions, engaging in combat, and creating in-game avatars in crypto games. These play-to-earn games are where many non-fungible token (NFT) owners got their start, increasing the value of their NFTs by winning in-game missions.

Oryen (ORY), a brand-new reserve currency, is now outperforming these play-to-earn tokens in terms of returns. As a result, Oryen is poised to be an intriguing asset for investors with a stable 90% annual yield.

Oryen eyes WaxirX listing

Finding a soaring ICO that offers large rewards in the volatile market takes a lot of effort. Investment decisions have become more difficult, with many economic factors affecting most crypto projects.

Despite the adverse market conditions, one cryptocurrency startup has surpassed expectations and gained 120% in less than two months. Oryen Network is a DeFi-based staking platform that allows users to auto-stake their ORY tokens and earn high guaranteed yields.

Oryen Network earned a spot on the top DeFi coin list thanks to its outstanding features and extraordinary ability to outperform other crypto projects. It has since maintained strong growth. However, the coin’s ‘struggle’ to gather more success doesn’t end here. It is currently eyeing to be listed on WaxirX, a leading Indian crypto exchange.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is an NFT-based game that enables players to own their pets and battle them against each other. The tradeable pets are called “Axies” and can be very costly depending on rarity and attributes. These addicting features make AXS one of the most popular blockchain-based games.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

TAMA is a one-of-a-kind metaverse-based initiative that combines meme currency features with great virtual entertainment. In the Tamadoge universe, you can breed, train, and play with your virtual pets while earning rewards. It could be the ideal alternative because it combines pleasure with cryptocurrency and can result in significant profits.

STEPN (GMT)

STEPN takes a fitness approach and melts it together with crypto rewards, luring current fitness enthusiasts and inspiring more people to engage. Users must first invest in a pair of pace-appropriate digital. Then, users can begin walking, jogging, or running after activating their GPS to earn tokens.

The Bottom Line

Oryen has a different approach than AXS, TAMA, or GMT without much of a play-to-earn aspect. However, as we speak, Oryen has already seen a 120% rise, outperforming all other play-to-earn tokens at its presale, implying the coin’s utility is highly sought-after, and its value will skyrocket upon launch.

