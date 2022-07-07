Awantika – Social Work Professional Who Keeps A Far-Sighted Vision To Uplift The Underprivileged Society

Awantika is a social work professional, a qualified masters, and the honorary advisor of the sports Academy Association of India (SPAA INDIA – ‘Khelega India, Khilega India’). With the core value of service, social justice, dignity and worth of the person, importance of human relationship, integrity and competence, Awantika is envisioned to uplift the underprivileged society so that she can serve the best in her capacity through her endeavors.

Awantika stands up for justice and gives voice to unheard and marginalized populations. She contributes to bettering individuals’ lives through her initiatives to make an improvement in society as a whole. Being a social work professional Awantika understands the importance of every value and understands the needs of the vulnerable oppressed, and underprivileged, and uses her skills and knowledge to enhance the well-being of others.

With a goal of enhancing the overall well-being and helping meet the basic and complex needs of communities and people, Awantika understands and strives to improve the lives of people, especially children who are vulnerable. Her main objective is to provide exceptional public service by assisting those in need in addressing, managing, and resolving various social issues. She works to strengthen each person's capacity for change, self-advocacy, and independence because she appreciates their dignity and worth. She skillfully settles disputes in ways that are respectful and socially responsible between various populations and characteristics of people.

Needless to mention, India's underprivileged children yearn for assistance as they are deprived of their right to emotional, physical, and social growth and are more prone to suffer from despair, low self-esteem, and a lack of sleep and nutrition. Lack of education and poverty are unquestionably two of the main contributors to this situation. A child born to a poor parent will also be completely exposed to starvation, illnesses, poor living circumstances, poor sanitation, and many other difficulties. There is no denying of the fact that many of us are ones blessed with the privilege but what about the other part of the population who still struggle to make a living? This is where Awantika through her social initiatives supports and empowers the oppressed and vulnerable people to bring about a change in society.

Awantika is full-heartedly dedicated to the welfare of society and she has successfully implemented various plans of action in the areas of women empowerment to provide a better standard of living to millions of people.

The Delhi chapter of the All India Brahmin Mahasabha (R) recently held a seminar on the life of Lord Parshuram in Noida, and Awantika attended the seminar as the chief guest. At this point, she went into great depth regarding the various facets of Lord Parashurama's life, stating that it would be incorrect to claim that God is only the God of Brahmins because God is the same for all classes and religions. She gave a detailed description of Lord Parashurama's life.

