Avoid Crowds In Everest Base Camp And Trek Gokyo Lake Instead

Whether you have hiked other treks around the Khumbu Region (otherwise known as the Everest Region) in Nepal or want something a bit different from the traditional Everest Base Camp trekking , the Gokyo Lake Trek is one you don’t want to miss.

Starting at Lukla and Namche Bazaar, the trail soon goes off the busier trails, heading into an area of glacier debris, sparkling lakes, and rushing rivers. This off-the-beaten-path trek gives an insight into local villages and freedom not always found on the more heavily trekked trails.

What is So Special About the Gokyo Lake?

Gokyo Lake Trek is one of the highest lakes in the Himalayas. It is not just one lake to visit, but six under the umbrella name of Gokyo Lake! Sitting at an altitude of 4,700 to 5,000m, the lakes are situated within the Gokyo Valley, which itself falls within the Sagarmatha National Park.

This is the world’s highest freshwater lake system. Being significant to flora and fauna, the area has been designated a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance. It is also a sacred area to both Hindus and Buddhists.

Gokyo lake peacefulness of the sparkling glacier lakes and the size of the glaciers in this area, said Pradeep Guragain, co-founder of Magical Nepal, who specializes in High altitude treks and expedition.

Not to mention the stunning mountains, including Everest, Makalu, Lhotse, and Cho Oyu, particularly seen from the top of Gokyo Ri (5,357m). If you like to take photographs – this is a photographer’s paradise.

Accommodation in the Gokyo lake Trek.

All the accommodations above Namche Bazar are identical, with twin beds and simple mattresses. Carry your own sleeping bag. The toilets are not attached, and heating is unavailable in the sleeping room. There is heating in the dining room, where most travelers gather for dinner and breakfast.

Best Time to Go on the Gokyo Lake Trek

I expect the best time to go is the best time for any Everest Region treks. That is in the spring and in the autumn. It is probably worth noting that expeditions intending to summit Everest go at these times also. And these guys are in the know with their own expert weather people!

Spring means March to May with its wonderful weather and clear skies. It is also the busiest time to be in the region, with hundreds of trekkers. I was pleasantly surprised to learn it is not that cold during the day, although it can drop by about 15oC in the evening, making the evenings and mornings seem even colder. Wrapping up in layers is the answer. A good fleece and down jacket are a good idea. I love the fact that at the lower levels, there are flowers. Mainly red-colored rhododendron bushes, at least.

Monsoon means June to August. It is extremely wet in some parts of Nepal, and although it doesn’t rain so much in the high mountains, getting there might be a problem as the flight weather needs to be clear at the start, end, and everywhere in between. Otherwise, there is rain at the lower altitudes (below 3,500m) and a bit of rain at higher altitudes. Again, when not raining, it can be reasonably warm during the daytime (18o C). But it could be below freezing at night. Waterproofs must be prepared to walk on wet and slippery trails. The trails and teahouses will be quiet, though, and the skies very atmospheric.

Autumn means September to November and is another popular time throughout the country. In the mountains, the skies and views are pretty much like spring. At the start of autumn, the weather will be warm but will get cooler as time goes on. You might even get snow which again makes the trails slippery. It will be busy on the trails with other trekkers, but since the Gokyo Lake area is less popular than other routes in the Everest Region, it shouldn’t be too bad.

Winter means December to February, and I have been told it is not a great time to go into the mountains, particularly if you are going high. Expect mist, extreme cold, and snow! If you are used to hiking in snow conditions, you might love it for its crisp atmosphere.