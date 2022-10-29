Automend Pro Reviews: Self Diagnostic Tool For Car Issues? Save On Auto Repair Costs!

Transportation is an integral part of our daily lives. People move from one place to another using different transportation means. The other transportation means include buses, trains, ships, and planes, with personal cars being the most convenient.

Studies show that the U.S records an average of 300 million registered cars every year. This average indicates that the rate of car ownership is increasing each year. The increased car ownership also comes with many future repair expenses. A car owner spends at least $500 on vehicle repairs, with high costs resulting from the owners' inability to self-diagnose the vehicle's repair.

Most people rely on professionals to diagnose their vehicles. Car experts charge high prices, especially if you are less knowledgeable about cars. Therefore, most governments ruled that all vehicles manufactured after 1996 should have an inbuilt computer to inform one about problems in the vehicle.

Despite the relief, one still needs to visit a mechanic to run the diagnostics. The device used for diagnosis also costs thousands of dollars, making it impossible for car owners to own one; this was also the reason behind the development of a simple device for diagnosing car problems. The self-diagnostic device reduces dependence on mechanics to identify the problem before taking it to a repair shop.

What is Automend Pro?

Automend Pro is a self-diagnostic vehicle device that connects to the car’s computer to identify any problems. The device connects to the computer through the On-Board Diagnostics 2 (OBDII) port and provides information on the vehicle's issues that need attention. Its creation reduces the over-reliance on mechanics, thus reducing the money spent on vehicle maintenance.

Although you still need to take your car to an auto repair shop, it prevents overcharging by mechanics who quote any price since most car owners know very little about the problems. One does not need technical expertise to operate the device or the Automend App. The self-diagnostic tool relays the information directly to your phone. The app works on both iPhone and Android phones; for an Android device, download it from the Google Play Store, and for iPhones, download it from the App Store.

How does Automend Pro Work?

One needs a reliable internet connection to set up the Automend Pro device. Before using the device, turn off the engine and plug it into the OBDII port located under the dash. A good internet connection ensures that the device runs without any hitches.

Most vehicles have the OBDII port below the steering wheel or under the glove box on the passenger seat. Link the Automend Pro to your phone's mobile app, click Evaluation Scan to run the diagnosis, and sends the report to your smartphone.

The information helps you choose which problems require immediate action.

Whom is Automend Pro Designed For?

Automend Pro is designed for use by car owners who wish to maintain their vehicles without incurring high costs. It helps identify the specific repairs and avoid unnecessary bills charged by auto repair shops.

Automend Pro is helpful to those with little knowledge of car issues. The information provided by the Automend Pro includes:

Repair history

Recommended service date

Distance traveled

Fuel system status

Intake air temperature

Coolant and oil status

Oxygen levels

Benefits of the Automend Pro

It helps identify Car Problems

Identifying upcoming and current issues is the main benefit of the Automend Pro.

It Reduces Maintenance Costs

The Automend Pro reduces the number of trips to the repair shop. The device also helps you identify the problems with your car. Therefore, you will have a price range before visiting the mechanic.

It promotes preventive Maintenance

Car manufacturers insist that the best way to prolong your car’s life is preventing an issue before it occurs. Therefore, car owners must ensure that all vehicle systems are in good condition. Automend Pro helps you identify the problems before they occur, such as fluid running low.

It helps locate the Vehicle

Automend Pro not only identifies problems with your car. It also helps keep an eye on your car’s location like a car tracker.

It helps resolve the Check Light Engine

The check engine light inflicts fear on most drivers. One needs to determine the underlying problem to resolve the issue; Automend Pro helps run a diagnostic that tells you the exact problem.

Other Automend benefits include:

It prevents any unnecessary breakdowns

It improves car security

It is easy to use

It is compatible with all vehicles manufactured after 1996

Automend Pricing and Availability

Automend Pro device is available on the official website. It is also available in other online stores, such as Amazon. However, the company does not guarantee the authenticity of any device sold in other online stores. Therefore, it is crucial to order the device from the official website.

One AUTOMEND PRO $59.99 USD

Two AUTOMEND PROs $119.98 USD

Three AUTOMEND PROs $134.98 USD

Four AUTOMEND PROs $179.98 USD

The device also comes at a 50% discount and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on original unopened packaging and unused items. They also ask the customer to send the item(s) back for a full refund or replacement, with the customer responsible for return shipping costs. Send an email to:

Email Support: support.buyautomendpro.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

Final Verdict on Automend Pro

Automend Pro is a revolutionary invention designed to help car owners identify car problems. It reduces the exorbitant costs charged by mechanics who take advantage of a lack of knowledge of repair issues. The device enables you to see the problems before going to the repair shop. It is easy to operate and does not require any technical knowledge.

