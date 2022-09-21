Augusta Precious Metals Reviews (New Update) - Don’t Invest Till You Read This

Augusta Precious Metals Reviews

Using precious metals as a store of value is an age old practice. Even before currencies became widely used, precious metals have been used as a valuable asset to either exchange goods or preserve wealth.

Precious metals such as gold and silver are retirement savings assets similar to bonds, stocks and real estate in that their value can appreciate or depreciate following certain news and economic events. However, precious metals are physical assets that have intrinsic value even in hard economic times.

Precious metals have been considered by some to be a great asset to hold for many reasons. We will go deep into this later in this post.

Getting your hands on some gold or silver through the internet might be difficult and frustrating. It can also be difficult to find these precious metals at good enough prices. Additionally, being through the internet, you might find it daunting to trust a company with such money.This is where Augusta Precious Metals come in. They are one of the top and trusted gold IRA companies in the U.S. So many reviews and companies have attested to their trustworthiness, efficiency and professionalism.

Now what makes Augusta Precious Metals one of the best companies that offer gold IRAs? In this Augusta review, we would be going in-depth into all this company has to offer, its pros and cons, and background.



Augusta Precious Metals Background

Augusta Precious Metals is well-known as a top distributor of physical gold and silver IRAs for retirement and diversification of portfolios. It is a well-known company amongst those of the retirement age.

The award-winning company has been praised for providing transparent and straightforward services to its customers. Fortunately, this top-notch service lasts through the lifetime of the customer’s gold and silver portfolio. Their services include free guides on how to avoid gimmicks & high-pressure tactics in the unregulated industry – some gold IRA companies will use these tactics to try to pressure people into opening gold IRA accounts with them.

Augusta Precious Metals is not out to take your money. Rather to educate customers on how to diversify their portfolios and preserve the value of their hard-earned retirement funds.

A lot of popular people endorse Augusta as a trustworthy company. One such person is hall of fame quarterback Joe Montana. He tagged the company as “the best gold company in the United States.”

Augusta Precious Metals was chosen by Money magazine as “Best Overall” gold IRA company for 2022, and Investopedia named them “Most Transparent.” Augusta has won the “Best of” category in Trustlink 6 years in a row. The company has also been named the most trusted in the U.S. by IRAGoldAdvisor.com. In addition, the company received an A+ rating from the BBB and AAA from Business Consumer Alliance, with no complaints.

This leading gold and silver IRA distributor has several instructional and educational videos on gold and silver IRAs. These videos can be easily accessed on their YouTube channel.



What Is Augusta Precious Metals?

We’ve gotten a bit of background information of Augusta Precious Metals. Now what are they? What do they do? How do they operate? These are some of the questions we will answer in this section.

As you already know, Augusta Precious Metals is a recognized distributor of gold and silver IRAs in the United States of America. Its customer service is second to none and this has given it an exceptional reputation.

Located in Casper, Wyoming, and founded over a decade ago (2012), Augusta Precious Metals produces rounds, coins and various sizes of bars ranging from 1/10oz to 100oz (about 1 kilo).

Silver rounds of 1 gram, 5 gram and 10 grams are some of the contents of their standard product line. In addition, it also contains silver bars ranging from 1 -10 ounces.

This company values customer experience, therefore it urges all its sales and customer success agents to put in adequate time with customers and potential investors. The goal is to educate them on owning gold and silver products and opening precious metal IRAs.

To further buttress their level of transparency and trustworthiness, there has never been a complaint with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) against Augusta precious metal. It is the only top gold IRA Company in the United States that has achieved this feat.

If you are interested in owning precious metal as a means of diversifying your portfolio, then Augusta Precious Metals is the company for you. It allows you to invest in precious metals at a reasonable price without paying any hidden commissions. It is a very good option for personal accounts and for people who want to invest in a retirement account.

Are you interested in gold and silver but don’t have enough knowledge? Augusta Precious Metals is the ideal choice since they provide many educational materials to bring you up to speed. You can even get assisted by a financial advisor.



Who Are Augusta Precious Metal Executives?

The leaders or executives play a huge role in the success of any company, and Augusta Precious Metals is no different. The top leaders in this precious metal company are top-notch gold and silver professionals.

The leadership spots at Augusta Precious Metals are filled with the best of the best. This includes top guns like Isaac Nuriani, Devlyn Steele, and Howard Smith.

Isaac Nuriani

He is the founder and current CEO of Augusta Precious Metals. He graduated from University of California with honors in economics. He is a member of Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA) and Ethics.net.

He set out on a mission to enlighten the public on retirement issues and how the existing policies favor big banks rather than retirement savers. This is after years of helping American senior citizens with their retirement needs.

To accomplish this goal, he founded Augusta Precious Metals. Through this company, he is able to help individuals diversify their retirement savings by owning precious metals. In order to create a difference and uphold high quality service, he adheres to a high level of professionalism.

Over the years he has become a mentor to other business enthusiasts who strive to help American citizens gain some peace of mind about their retirement futures.



What Is a Gold or Silver IRA?

In case you don’t know what a gold or silver IRA is, let’s bring you up to speed real quick before going deeper into this Augusta Precious Metals review.

A gold IRA is basically an IRS-approved IRA where you can hold physical gold or silver or both.

A self-directed IRA that lets you purchase valuable physical metals that comply with IRS regulations, in this case, actual gold and silver, is known as a gold or silver IRA.

Similar to a regular IRA account, all increases in the value of your gold and silver are tax-deferred until withdrawal at retirement age. Or you can choose a Roth IRA and pay taxes now, so you can withdraw money in retirement without paying taxes.

The primary distinction between a standard IRA and a gold and silver IRA is that the latter permits you to hold IRS-approved gold and silver through a third-party custodian.

How does Augusta Precious Metals make this any easier for you?

Augusta makes it simple to start a gold IRA and assists you in purchasing gold that fulfils IRS regulations. In addition, the business assures that your precious metals are housed in a secure, insured Delaware Depository vault.

You receive assistance from Augusta Precious Metals while you set up your gold IRA account. Additionally, working with Augusta makes it easier to transfer money from an existing IRA, 401(k), or other retirement account to your precious metals IRA account.

Augusta arranges for transport of your IRA precious metals to the Delaware Depository after you purchase them.

With all that having been explained, let’s see what Augusta Precious Metals has to offer.



Augusta’s Physical Gold and Silver IRA

With a physical gold and silver IRA, you are able to purchase actual gold and silver to hedge your future net worth against inflation. Augusta, like most gold IRA providers, provides a self-directed IRA.

Although, Augusta makes it incredibly simple to fund your gold IRA account and, consequently, to buy gold. In our opinion, Augusta Precious Metal is the only precious metals firm that provides a straightforward and uncomplicated approach for funding gold IRAs.

Opening a gold IRA with Augusta Precious Metals is so straightforward and can be completed in three steps. They are:

● Open a gold IRA account by filling out the required form

● Funding your account by rolling over money from your 401(k), IRA or other retirement account

● Buy gold or silver

Augusta Precious Metals' status as the one of the best gold IRA providers is hinged on its simplicity, transparency and straightforwardness.

To top it off, Augusta Precious Metals does not just guide you into opening an account with them. Rather, they educate you on the basics and necessities of gold and silver IRA purchases. Their one-on-one web conference is also available on the following topics:

● Various gold and silver coins you can buy

● How to diversify your portfolio

● How buying precious metals can help you hedge against inflation

Moreover, Augusta Precious Metals gives you the option to choose where you want to store your precious metals. The firm can send your metals to a number of insured depositories throughout the United States. Based on your location, you can choose wherever is convenient for you. But they recommend their preferred depository: Delaware Depository.

Another question people tend to ask a lot is whether you can visit the depository to see the precious metals you bought.

Yes, you can. The gold and silver IRAs offered by Augusta Precious Metals are self-directed. This means everything is under your control. You get to make decisions concerning the buying and selling of your gold and silver.

Augusta Precious Metals has made the opening of a gold or silver IRA very easy. You will be helped by trained members of the company to complete most of the forms.



Gold and Silver Coins Purchase

With Augusta Precious Metals, you are able to buy IRS-approved gold and silver coins. This is made possible due to the sheer volume of industry knowledge possessed by Augusta Precious Metals and its staff.

This comes in handy when you don’t want to have an IRA and rather you just want to own actual gold or silver.

The following are some of the coins you could buy through this company (ask about updated offerings):

● Silver or gold American Eagle

● Gold American Buffalos

● Canadian Silver soaring eagles

● Australian Striped Marlins

● Gold or Silver Canadian Maple Leafs

● Silver or gold American Eagle proof coins

● Canadian Silver Eagles with Nest

These are just some of the coins you could buy through Augusta Precious Metals. There are several benefits of buying gold and silver from Augusta that aren't in an IRA. They include:

● High-quality service

● Free shipping and insurance

● Free delivery that is confidential and secure

● Access to Augusta Precious Metals' industry knowledge

Lifetime Customer Support

The aim of Augusta Precious Metals is to create a lifelong relationship with its customers. This mission has pushed them to invest time in each customer and potential investor.

Not only do they educate you on the importance of portfolio diversification, they also help you out with most of the paperwork involved in opening an account with them.

Opening an account with Augusta Precious Metals will grant you access to its service professionals and their wealth of industry knowledge.

Products of Augusta Precious Metals

To complete this Augusta Precious Metals review, we must talk about the company’s available products. The products offered by Augusta are categorized into premium products and common bullion products.

Gold and Silver Bullions

Physical gold and silver bullion are available at Augusta Precious Metals. And there are other choices, such as premium gold and numerous gold coins.

If you wish to invest in gold or silver bullion or premium gold, Augusta is one of the few precious metal firms with a wide selection of options available. Be sure to ask for the current list.

● Gold American Eagle (1oz, 0.50oz, 0.25oz, and 0.10oz) BU (brilliant uncirculated condition) (Random Year).

● Gold American Buffalo 1oz BU (Random Year).

● Gold Canadian Maple Leaf 1oz BU (Random Year).

● Austrian 1oz Gold Philharmonic BU (Random Year).

● South African Gold Krugerrand 1oz (Random Year).

● Gold Bar (10oz and 1oz) (Augusta’s hallmark choice).

● American Silver Eagle 1oz BU (Random Year).

● Canadian Silver Maple Leaf 1oz BU (Random Year).

● Austrian Philharmonic Silver 1oz BU (Random Year).

● Silver Round 1oz – Augusta’s hallmark choice.

● America the Beautiful 5oz Cumberland Gap.

● America the Beautiful 5oz Fort Moultrie.

● America the Beautiful 5oz Effigy Mounds.

● Canadian Silver 5 Blessings 1oz.

● Silver 90% Bag ($1,000, $500, $250, and $100 Face Value).

● Silver Bar (100oz and 10oz) – Augusta’s hallmark choice.

Premium Gold and Silver

A large variety of premium coins and gold are available at Augusta. When looking to diversify or increase their holdings of precious metals, customers often turn to premium gold and silver coins. All current available coins, rounds and bars can be discussed with Augusta's IRA gold professionals at any time.

● 2022 St. Helena Gold Sovereign.

● 2020 Australian Striped Marlin.

● 2018 Royal Mint ¼oz Gold Year of the Dog.

● 2018 The Rose Crown Guinea.

● 2017 Great Britain ¼oz Gold Year of the Rooster.

● 2017 Royal Canadian Mint 0.25oz Gold Eagle.

● 2021 and 2020 Royal Canadian Mint 1.25oz Silver Soaring Eagle.

● 2019 and 2018 Royal Canadian Mint 1.25oz Silver Eagle with Nest.

● 2018 Royal Canadian Mint 0.5oz Silver Eagle with Nest.

● 2017 Royal Canadian Mint 1.25oz and 0.50oz Silver Eagle.

● 2016 Canadian 1.5oz Silver $8 White Falcon.

● 2016 and 2015 Royal Canadian Mint 0.5oz Silver Eagle.

Augusta Precious Metals Depositories

We have been talking about buying gold and silver through Augusta Precious Metals. But where do they store them?

The company recommends keeping your precious metals in the Delaware Depository. It is considered a highly secure storage facility thanks to its top-notch security system, technologies, legal safeguards and expert experience.

At the Delaware Depository, your precious metals are housed in a very safe non-government depository storage facility that is insured London underwriters. They are legally registered, geographically far from important political and financial hubs, and unreachable by the facility's creditors.

Just like other precious metal IRAs, Augusta allows you to choose different depositories if the Delaware-based depository is not viable for you.

Other storage facilities include (again, ask for the current list):

● Los Angeles, CA.

● Salt Lake City, UT.

● Nampa, ID.

● Las Vegas, NV.

● Shiner, TX.

● Dallas, TX.

● South Fargo, ND.

● Wilmington, DE.

● Bridgewater, MA.

● New Castle, DE.

● New York, NY.



>> Get Started Securing Your Financial Future With Augusta Precious Metals Today <<

Augusta Precious Metals Fees and Minimums

Augusta asks for a minimum order of $50,000 for any purchase of its precious metal, either through an IRA or by cash payment. This can be attained by buying any combination of the available products that Augusta Precious Metals has to offer.

Setup Fee (One-Time)

● Custodian application fee: $50

● Annual custodian fee: $100

● Sample non-government depository storage fee: $100

Total one-time setup fee: $250

Recurring Annual Fee

● Custodian maintenance fee: $100

● Non-government storage facility fee: $100

Total recurring annual fees: $200

Fortunately, Augusta Precious Metals has no hidden fees or commissions. There are no added fees aside from what has been mentioned. The price given to you over the desk is what you will pay, nothing more.



Augusta Precious Metals Refund Policy

This gold IRA distributor offers a 7-day refund policy for first-time buyers. However, further orders for premium products are final. Unless the laws of your state mandate a longer cancellation time in which case it will be respected.



Pros and Cons [Augusta Precious Metal Reviews]

Pros

● Earned Money magazine’s “Best Overall” Gold IRA Company of 2022 and Investopedia’s “Most Transparent”

● Excellent service to customers with 1000s of 5-star ratings and 100s of top reviews

● Offers free guides revealing how to avoid lies and gimmicks used by other gold IRA companies ● Opening an IRA account is easy and straightforward – zero fees for up to 10 years

● Joe Montana’s personal team found Augusta for him

● Many educational contents available to customers, including a great one-on-one web conference designed by their on-staff Harvard-trained economist

● Makes transparency and compliance a big part of its business

● Account lifetime service

Cons

● The minimum requirement for investment is a bit high at $50,000 – basically is “red carpet service” for those with larger existing retirement accounts.

>> Get Started Securing Your Financial Future With Augusta Precious Metals Today <<

Who IS Augusta Precious Metals For?

If you are set on making precious metals a big element of your financial portfolio, Augusta is here to help.

The individuals who will gain the most from Augusta Precious Metals are those who are concerned about diversifying their retirement funds through alternative investments and who would desire a long-term relationship with the business.

It is best for those who:

● Want to diversify their retirement fund by investing in gold

● Can afford the minimum order requirement of Augusta precious metals ($50,000) and want their premier service

● Are looking for a trustworthy and transparent gold IRA provider

● Want to hedge their retirement fund against inflation

● Want a gold IRA company with simple, transparent account opening steps