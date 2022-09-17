Asif Rozani Speaks About His Road to Success with His Strategies

A recent study says that India is rapidly moving on the path of a digital revolution powered by a young population with a median age in the 20s, increasing broadband and internet penetration, exponential data uptake, and, most importantly, the government’s focus on digitalization. It has led to the birth of many young entrepreneurs in the country that have their own unique and creative ideas. These youngsters have not only reformed the e-business but have also made a dent in the business world for themselves. One such young and visionary entrepreneur who paved his way to success is Asif Rozani. He's also known as the youngest serial entrepreneur.

Asif began his entrepreneurial journey when he was 16 years old. Like most youngsters of his age, he too had little understanding of the business world. However, he was willing to learn and had a dream to set up his company. He started working initially just to gain the insights and knowledge in the industry. There were many difficulties that he faced then. He was often called too young and crazy to have such big dreams. But he never let it affect him. He toiled hard to achieve what he has now. His preservance and determination put a sign of success in his life.

Unlike most of the youngsters of his age who are either studying to work a stereotypical 9-to-5 job or are still unsure regarding what to pursue as a career, Asif is enjoying the fruits of his deeds. He is earning more than what teenagers of his age can only imagine. He never let failure to get to him. Instead, Asif used it as stepping stone to his successful entrepreneurial journey.

Now at the age of 26, he has founded a number of companies. Anish Enterprises (construction material suppliers), Thesupremevilla (group of vacation home destinations), thebigstarmedia (Social media agency) are all his establishment and achievements in life.

Asif has never aimed to be rich, his only motto was to see his dreams come true and help others in life. There are still a lot manny things that he has to achieve in life. He's learning new things everyday. He is working hard as an entrepreneur to reform the small and large businesses. He wishes people to become more successful like him.

To all the budding young entrepreneurs, Asif urges them to think uniquely. He wishes them to be optimistic and consistent in their path towards success. Never let anyone to limit your potential. Success can be achieved only if you are willing to give your everything for it.

