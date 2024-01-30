Arun Velu: Charting The Future Of Product Development – A Trailblazer’s Impact On Analytics And Global Data Democratization

One of Velu's seminal contributions is the development of "Workforce Financial IQ," a revolutionary product that established Benefits Services as an industry for top companies. This groundbreaking tool provided HR teams with unprecedented insights into the financial wellness of employees, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of their needs and thereby offering benefits that are relevant to their financial needs. Workforce Financial IQ proved to be the first of its kind, changing the industry paradigm and setting a new standard for personalized benefits tailored to individual employees.