Aroma Sharma Is Rocking The World Of Entertainment With Her Beauty And Talent

Dressing up in heels and saree as a child, singing and dancing in front of the mirror, and dreaming to become a celebrity; Aroma Sharma did everything most children do. However, what she did differently was to achieve it all. Today Aroma Sharma aka Saasha is making her dream come true by making it big in the world of entertainment.

She started her journey with Instagram and soon discovered the formula for popularity. Today Aroma has more than 40k followers who love her scintillating looks, innocent charm, and praiseworthy talent.

She represented India and miss India friendship 2019 and received appreciation for her looks and conduct.

A strong believer in positivity and the law of attraction in the universe, Aroma maintains a refreshing smile even through the tougher phases in life. Her journey hasn’t been free of challenges but she has made it this far with her determination and positive attitude.

She is working on multiple songs with popular faces from the television and film industry. She has also recently bagged a few modeling contracts.

A painter, traveler, foodie, and animal lover, Aroma thinks that life is too short to stay dull and believes in making the best of every moment. She also believes in making the world a better place for the less privileged. She is actively involved with multiple child empowerment initiatives and says that it is a selfish endeavor. Working with the underprivileged kids gives her immense joy and helps her to unwind from the stress of life and work.

Her Bollywood dream keeps her going and she is positive that she will reach there one day. At a very young age and nascent stage in her career, she has achieved a lot and we hope all her dreams come true.

