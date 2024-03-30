The cyber security space is ever evolving, be it security needs, use cases, or regulations. And hence, changes and customizations are always part of the domain. There has been a huge difference between the Privileged Access Management (PAM), which used to be present ten years ago, and what exists today. In addition to adding the new thirty to thirty-five important features that they have added to the solution to make it more robust, the product has been built to be capable of catering to different industry requirements. Constant R&D is routine to the team's operations, and they are always working on client specifications and requirements to deliver the best that has been demanded. They have also welcomed new members on board, performing only specific roles, and expanded their partner network worldwide, especially in those areas where they have been planning to penetrate.