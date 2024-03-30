From its humble beginnings in 2006 in London where it was founded, and later in 2008 when the HQ was changed to Mumbai, ARCON has come a long way. Today the company is at the forefront of Identity and Access Management (IAM) business. It is one of the most trusted global enterprise risk control solution providers, widely recognized across the globe for its best-in-class enterprise-level risk-control solutions that protect data, digital identity, APIs, workloads, secrets, and classified information spread across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. ARCON is trusted by some of the largest international banking organizations, government organizations, defense organizations, utilities, telecom, healthcare, and many other industry verticals.
Advertisement
With the IT risk and regulatory landscape changing drastically, the R&D team of ARCON is always at the forefront of innovation and improvement to carve out IAM solutions that would help modern organizations to seamlessly address access management use cases. Visit: https://arconnet.com/
As the Chief Mentor and Thought Leader, Mr. Anil Bhandari plays a pivotal role in shaping the growth of the organization by providing his valuable insights. A chartered accountant by profession, he has devoted himself to and focused on enterprise-wide risk management. His busy work schedule involves discussions and strategizing with the product development team to develop robust risk control solutions to address digital security challenges.
Advertisement
Since its inception, ARCON has thrived on the motto Customer First. Whatever they build or innovate is done keeping in mind the preferences and needs of the customers. To build strong relationships with its clientele, the organization communicates regularly with the audience at large to work on their demands and needs. In 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 reports, Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer '' for "Privileged Access Management" named ARCON a Customers' Choice brand. This badge is given to all those service providers who exceed both 'the market average overall rating' and ‘the market average user interest and adoption' perspectives. These crucial figures are considered by international IT experts when analyzing and contrasting PAM technology. The report is developed considering all the opinions that the leaders of the worldwide IT community have expressed here.
The cyber security space is ever evolving, be it security needs, use cases, or regulations. And hence, changes and customizations are always part of the domain. There has been a huge difference between the Privileged Access Management (PAM), which used to be present ten years ago, and what exists today. In addition to adding the new thirty to thirty-five important features that they have added to the solution to make it more robust, the product has been built to be capable of catering to different industry requirements. Constant R&D is routine to the team's operations, and they are always working on client specifications and requirements to deliver the best that has been demanded. They have also welcomed new members on board, performing only specific roles, and expanded their partner network worldwide, especially in those areas where they have been planning to penetrate.
Advertisement
When asked about changes that he wished should be brought into the industry, Mr. Bhandari said that digitalization is a pillar in sustaining business, but it cannot succeed unless sufficient frameworks and cybersecurity regulations are formed. There is a difference between the demand and supply of cyber security professionals that needs to be reduced. However, the world has been witnessing significant changes in building cyber security frameworks, and there is a need to educate people about them from a very young age as they play a very important role in IT.
ARCON believes in the philosophy of predicting, protecting, and preventing. In an era where most cybersecurity threats are uncertain and unknown, it suggests modern organizations build a "risk-predictive approach" rather than a "risk-preventive approach." Anything that ARCON creates ensures that risk-predictive elements are included in its solutions. Providing a stack of innovative products and solutions to a diverse category of clients, ARCON envisions fostering a strict IT security risk control framework that not only operates on the device level but also across applications and business processes.