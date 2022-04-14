ANKH Brings Unique Range Of Customizable Avatars To Facelift Your Digital Identity 

With the disruption of the status quo by Web3.0 and blockchain, we are now playing between virtual and physical. The NFT marketplace is now a booming hub of investors and creators. Just as in the real world, our physical attributes define who we are, so is crucial a digital identity in the metaverse. The NFT avatars have come to offer us a distinct social identity in the digital space. With fashion already making headway in the metaverse, ANKH brings a line of eclectic avatars for its NFT holders. The best part is that you can customize your avatars to suit your taste and temperament.

Antony May, strategy and development executive at ANKH, is very positive, “ANKH is pioneering the way we use and design clothing in the digital environment. Our designers are collaborating with craftsmen to bring exclusive editions to offer exceptional experience and collection.” In the first-ever Genesis collection, ANKH presents 15 different wearables and accessories, all executed in 3D. The ANKH NFT holders can choose to stylize their digital persona or avatar with a unique array of 3D designer outfits to choose from. Furthermore, ANKH is creating a space in the metaverse where the NFT holder can exhibit their ANKH outfit and personalize their style statement.

ANKH's brand of utilitarian clothing and accessories are so varied and yet exclusive that each of you would find wearables and designs that go well with your physical personality. You can customize your digital avatar with varied fashionable identities that break down monotony. “At ANKH, we have been focussing to interpret fashion as a revolution assaulting all stereotypes and control – a freeway to conceive a new face of the downtown culture that blurs the line between virtual and real. With the customizable NFT avatars, it is most likely than not that your true self would find an equivalent digital representation, ” says Valentin Menard, Strategy & Marketing, ANKH.

ANKH, founded in January 2022, is a new generation fashion brand that aims to disrupt the way fashion has been viewed. It is building an alternative universe of fashion aesthetics that is both procreative and community-powered.

The customizing features and tools to design your avatar is a way to embody your distinct character and spirit as you build a community in the metaverse. It is a unique feat and ideation ANKH brings to its NFT holders.



