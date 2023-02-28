Anirudh Walia Spills The Beans On Successful SaaS Brand Building 

Anirudh Walia is a prominent young entrepreneur, an avid investor, the owner of Targe Media, and a magnetic brand-building expert for music artists and SaaS companies. Over time, he has built a reputed brand and a loyal client base globally through his unique marketing tactics. Youtube marketing is a specialty of his brand, Targe Media, which has delivered more than 50 plus satisfactory results for clients.

Talking about his goals, Anirudh commented, “Our goal is to make sure that artists and their music get recognized by the audience. As a music entrepreneur, I make my clients feel heard and ask them to communicate their expectations. Then with the collaboration of the artist, we curate, design and implement online marketing and advertising campaigns to promote their music releases and projects.”

This charismatic man recently transitioned into B2B SaaS brand building, and is helping big software companies reach their ICP through meticulous strategies, unbiased focus, and experience. Technology is the future and SaaS brands are pivotal for this tectonic shift we’re seeing in how businesses operate and automate their tasks.

To help such brands attain monumental success, Anirudh has some strategies he shared with us in an exclusive interaction.

Focus on the USP

Anirudh always goes in-depth about a B2B product to understand what it’s offering and how it will solve a problem. Now, this is a time-taking process, but definitely worth it in the long run! When people see a B2B product, they’ll not be intimidated by the tech. Rather—embrace it.

Anirudh and his team spread awareness about this USP and they use it as the hero for the brand, so the brand is built with a competitive edge and has more substance to it.

Use the goldmine of stats

B2B brands are the goldmine of knowledge that PR experts like Targe Media leverage and bring quantifiable information to the audience.

Anirudh preaches to brands to share what they built the product with, and what insights they discovered in the process, and remove the ambiguity that can emanate from any aspect. Brand building for B2B means spreading awareness, and data-based stories always sell better.

Here are some other reasons why you need stats as a PR strategy for your B2B brand:

● They’re scannable

● Can turn them into attractive visuals

● Easy to share

● Adds credibility to B2B brands

With strategies like these, Anirudh builds robust brands that spark a conversation around his client’s brands. Be it Instagram, Youtube or media, he works relentlessly to make brands shine through diverse competition.

His vision for the future is to automate more of his tasks, deliver great results in PR, and help the world see the potential of consistent and persistent efforts in brand building. To know more about his work, visit here.