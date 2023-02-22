Amit Shah Represents The Fearless And Bold India At Its Best: Youth Influencer Vikalp Singh Heaps Praise On The Home Minister

Amit Shah, the current home minister of the country is widely regarded as one of the most fierce and bold leaders across the nation.

Shah who never shies away from keeping his viewpoints even on the most sensitive issues, has been handling the home ministry since 2019 when BJP came to power with a triumphant majority. Youth Influencer, Vikalp Singh who keeps a close eye on the political space recently heaped praise on Shah and said that he has played a key role in major decisions taken by the BJP government in the current run. While praising Shah, Vikalp said- " Shah's way of working, composure and tactics remind me of our first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, abrogation of Article 370, 35A, Ram Janmbhoomi Issue, NRC, CAA, there are endless issues that Shah has worked upon in the national interest and has kept his best foot forward to keep the country's security, sovereignty, and democracy secured." Singh also praised the home minister's rather all-in approach and a complete crackdown on terrorism, communalism and anti-national elements.

Sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir and the North East where insurgency was a common thing is now peaceful and is on the path of development. Some of the key decisions that were taken or are either in the pipeline depict the progressive approach that Shah has taken. Uttrakhand, led by BJP, became the first state to set up a committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code, one of the key objectives for Shah since the formation of the government. One of key praises that Singh handed over to the home minister that under Amit Shah the home ministry gave a free hand to NIA to act independently in the national interest that further lead to ban on communal organizations such as PFI. In another landmark move in the direction of women empowerment Triple Talaq was banned and Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed to show a clear mirror to appeasement politics that had been prevalent until now.

Further, initiatives were taken to amend various sections of IPC, CRPC and Evidence Act and the government will soon be building a mechanism to integrate forensic science-based investigation with the justice system to increase the conviction rate which is around 50%. Vikalp also pointed out that the Home Minister also believes in the power of youth and their role in nation-building and thus has focused on channelizing this youth energy into a positive direction. Singh also said that Shah successfully represents the image of a modern, fearless and bold India that is once again ready to become a global leader and is significantly developing and playing a key role in global geopolitics.

