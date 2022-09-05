Amit Janmejay On Chief Growth Officer, A Custodian Of Sustainability And Growth

In today's fast moving business world, most growth equity companies, especially with outside capital invested, are under immense pressure to grow their top line as quickly as possible. Not only highly competitive fields like technology, digital, consumer good and consumer driven businesses, where people are fighting daily for customer growth, but in today’s world, every business is a digital business, every customer is a digitally influenced customer, that’s why a dedicated leader to focus on being and staying relevant to market is highly imperative.

Amit Janmejay, Global Marketing leader and business turnaround expert explains “Marketing is no more just about making brand recall or supporting the sales function, but in this digital era, the equation and expectations have changed rapidly. Rather, marketing function is now a contributor and custodian of top line growth, it’s not only supporting but a navigator and gate opener to sales teams in highly competitive markets, acting as a catalyst for accelerating, sustaining and also assuring growth by a strategic focus on the end customer."

Brand image has traditionally been the sole concern area for CMO title, but new age CGO, Chief Growth Officer, intersects with every function of a company, be it, Procurement, Finance, Technology, Product, Customer service, corporate communications, or sales teams, which impact a customer’s opinion of a brand and subsequently, the growth of any company. For this reason, many organisations are reinventing and aligning the organisational structure of a marketing department and have started to introduce a new position to the C-suite with a unique set of responsibilities.

Is the role of CMO getting obsolete? Whatever we name the title, it is just a classification of traditional focus areas vs new marketing battle with competitive tools and technology mindset. Organizations need to realize that achieving sustainable growth is not an overnight magic, it’s a disciplinary and cross-functional quest which requires both art and science and that too backed by data analysis and time linked fast decision making.

"Chief Growth officer focuses on sales, marketing and product and makes sure that every initiative we take, and every dollar spent in the product and community adds value to our primary growth goal." For companies, especially start-ups in growth phase planning to grow extremely fast, they need undivided focus on short-, medium- & long-term strategic initiatives, Mar-tech, alliances, products, marketing and sales to drive growth which makes this hybrid role of CGO highly imperative.

