Amaranth Vase Reviews - Smart Flower Vase for Easy Floral Care?

Many people enjoy preserving flowers, especially when they are in a vase. The main issue has been keeping it maintained. As a result, the flower withers before its time, the vase breaks, and people become disappointed.

You do not need to get discouraged; the modern Amaranth Vase is the answer to keeping a flower and its vase fresh for a long time.The Amaranth vase is a significant advancement on the traditional floral vase. This unique vase is stylish and lovely, with a sophisticated 3D diamond pattern and sleek appearance.

The Amaranth Vase

The concept of the diamond design on the flower vase is to offer a simple, refined touch. It also serves as a gripping surface to reduce slipping accidents. Amaranth vase is made from a mixture of marble powder and acrylic and is nearly unbreakable.

This unusual material mix gives the vase an elevated and luxurious vibe. This functional design comes in five colors to suit every preference. The colors are White, Black, Mint Green, Pink, and Cool Grey.

The Amaranth Vase Company is owned by an American and based in Texas. The business put in a lot of effort during 2018 to reconsider how vase flowers would be preserved using simple, fuss-free flower care.

How It Works

The vase's design makes it easy to maintain floral arrangements. All that is required is to adhere to these 3 steps: twist, drain, and trim.

Twist the bowl in the middle, and the vase's tiny hole at the base will expand, effectively releasing the used water inside. You do not need to empty the vase to remove and refill the vase with water. Remove the vase's top section to keep your floral arrangement together. In this manner, you may more easily trim the stems without taking the entire bunch out of the vase.

To close the drain hole at the bottom, twist the bottom again after screwing the two pieces back together. Feel free to add enough water to the vase to ensure the flowers last as long as possible. By carrying out this easy process, you may refresh your flowers and eliminate bacteria without taking them out of the vase within seconds. Thus, you have access to fresh flowers for a longer period.

Sizes Available

There are two main sizes on offer, namely:

● A small size that stands at about 7.5 inches tall, and can carry a few stems.

● A larger size that stands at about 10 inches tall and is perfect for at least a dozen or more roses. It has a dimension of 10″x3.5″, and the weight is 2.2 LBS.

The Amaranth Vase's Scientific Basis

Numerous studies demonstrate that bacteria's growth hastens fresh flowers' fading. Hundreds of microorganisms, including bacteria, and yeast, thrive in conventional vases, shortening the life of flowers by adhering to their stems. Fresh flowers release nutrients into the vase, such as carbohydrates and amino acids, creating a favorable environment for many microbes.

Additionally, the degradation process gives the water a bad odor. The Amaranth vase's drainage feature makes it relatively easy to care for your flowers compared to other flower vases. It allows you to conveniently reach the flower stems to trim them, and the water can be drained off and replaced. As a result, it can increase the flowers' shelf life, stop rapid mold growth, and contribute to a healthy fragrance in the house or office.

Benefits

Because of the clever design, you can keep your bouquets alive for longer while minimizing mess and time-consuming care.

● It is easy to set up without the need for technical ability.

● It is affordable in comparison to vases from other brands.

● The flower vase's impact-resistant design ensures your safety at all times.

● It is easy to access the stems, making the flowers last longer.

● Its design makes it perfect for table centerpieces, beds, dressers, corridors, or liven up any nook in the house.

● It is a lovely vase that can withstand corrosive mildew stains and would not tip over when disturbed by kids or animals.

● Its elegant, captivating design and contemporary 3D geometric pattern make it a perfect complement to any bouquet.

Disadvantages

● The fact that there are only two sizes.

● Only a few colors are available. It would be better to be available in different colors.

Cleaning Procedure for Flowers and The Vase

Do not wash the vase in the dishwasher. It is simple to clean by hand using lukewarm water and detergent. For the flowers to flourish, the water in the vase should be replaced every 2 - 4 days, providing a healthy atmosphere.

Start with daily water changes if you detect a strange musty odor. When the water in the vase is cleaner, fewer bacteria will flourish on the flower stems.

Where Can I Buy An Amaranth Vase, and How Much Will it Cost?

The official website is the only location to purchase this item online without falling victim to scammers. The following are the prices that are offered on their exclusive website. However, keep in mind that the rates listed here are subject to change without notice, so always ensure to check current prices on their official website.

● One amaranth vase costs $40 to purchase.

● The offer to buy 2 and get 1 free package costs $110.

● You can purchase 3 pieces and be gifted 2 at $167.99.

Amaranth Vase customer service can be contacted from Monday through Thursday from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM ET (Phone: 305-998-6990). Alternatively, send emails to sales @ AmaranthVase.com.

Shipping

For purchases of USD 50 or more , shipping is free. Most purchases will be shipped within 48 hours and delivered in three business days counting from when the payment was confirmed.

Return Policy

There is a fantastic return policy even though the business records little to nothing dissatisfaction. If dissatisfied with the vase, you may return the item within 30 days of receiving your order. The company always works with customers to ensure their satisfaction if the product has any issues.

Conclusion

Amaranth Vase creates a beautiful atmosphere, is perfect for holidays or special occasions, and helps you maintain your flowers with minimal stress. The next time you need a vase for your bouquet, think Amaranth Vase.

