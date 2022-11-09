Alpha Heater Reviews

Heaters are essential home equipment to keep you warm throughout the winter months. There are several options for space heaters available on the market.

Unlike traditional space heaters that are chunky and take up much room in your home, compact space heaters take up only a little space and are thus becoming a popular alternative to traditional ones.

Alpha Heater is a compact and lightweight space heater with energy-saving capabilities. It has a modern design and is so tiny and light that you can take it anywhere.

We researched the product to know if it was worth buying. This article reviews the product's specifications, features, benefits, drawbacks, and other necessary information.

What Is the Alpha Heater?

The Alpha Heater is a portable heater designed to turn your cold room into a warm and cozy space . This mini heater is the perfect accessory during the winter season. The manufacturers of this product designed it to reduce your home's energy usage. Users can save up to 30% on their energy bills monthly when using this portable convection space heater.

This 650 W to 1200 W device can heat a 350 square-foot room and has a lower wattage than most popular commercial space heaters. This portable device uses PTC Ceramic Technology to efficiently distribute hot air throughout any space within a few minutes.

The Alpha Heater features a remote control that users can use to regulate the heater's temperature and set a timer. This portable unit also has other unique features that make it worth buying to heat your home efficiently.

Features of Alpha Heater

Here are several features that make Alpha Heater stand out:

Quick Heating

One fantastic feature of the Alpha Heater is that it heats your home quickly. It not only heats your space in a few minutes but also heats evenly and efficiently. The device can sufficiently heat a 350-square-foot space in under 15 minutes. Thus, users of this device need not wait for a long time before warming up during the winter.

Portability

This heating unit weighs about 15.5 ounces and measures 8 x 4.3 x 4.7 inches. It's lightweight and portable, so that you can move it anywhere. It does not require professional installation, as users can easily set up the heater independently.

Timer Switch

The Alpha Heater is fitted with a programable timer. You can set this timer to 1-6 hours, and this feature can help you save on your electricity bills.

Tip-over and Overheat Protection

This heater has a tip-over safety feature, which is activated if the heater tips over for any reason. If that happens, the device will cut its heat supply, blow off room temperature air for less than a minute, and shut off automatically.

Also, when the internal heater temperature goes above 122 degrees Fahrenheit, it triggers an automatic response that drops the temperature to 104 degrees. If this happens thrice, the mini heater will automatically shut down.

Saves on Energy Bills

This energy-efficient device only uses about 1200 W- the same amount of energy you'd expect from your hair blow dryer at its hottest. This is about 30 percent less than other space heater products on the market.

Noiseless Heater

Unlike other popular heaters, the Alpha Heater makes no buzzing sounds while running.

How to Use Alpha Heater

The Alpha Heater is a simple device and does not require any technical knowledge. The product comes with a user manual. After observing safety precautions and turning it on with the power switch, just set the desired temperature using the temperature control buttons. You'll also find the current temperature on display.

However, you must carefully follow the manual instructions to avoid safety issues in your home, like using the wall plug to plug the device into a wall outlet to use it efficiently.

Benefits of Using Alpha Heater

● Keeps spaces warm and cozy

● Lightweight product

● Easy to install and use

● It uses up to 30% less energy than other heaters

● Remote controlled device

● Esthetic design

● Energy-saving timer switch

● Overheat protection mechanism

● Silent device

● Fast heat-up time

● 30-day manufacturer guarantee

Drawbacks of Using Alpha Heater

● It might constitute a safety hazard if not used or disposed of properly

● Cannot efficiently heat larger spaces

● It may not be a durable product

● Not many Alpha Heater reviews are available online

Alpha Heater Cost, Guarantees, and Shipping

Alpha Heater is available from the official Alpha Heater website. One unit of the Alpha Heater costs $49.95 on the official website. Customers can also save on costs if they purchase two or three Alpha Heaters.

Two portable space heaters can heat a 700-square-foot space, and buying two units on the website helps you save some dollars on each unit. Two Alpha Heater units cost $94.91, and purchasing three units from the website costs $134.87.

Users can purchase the product using different payment methods, including VISA and Mastercard. Customers can expect to receive their orders in 5 to 7 business days.

Moreover, you can also receive a refund within 30 days of the original purchase if the product is not to your liking. For more information, contact customer service via:

● Email: Support@GetAlphaHeater.com

● Phone: 866-895-6759

Alpha Heater Conclusion

The Alpha Heater is a simple and efficient device that makes a massive difference during winter. Many Alpha Heater reviews reveal that the product is efficient but note that the device has some limitations. Its safety features, such as its modern exterior and auto shut-off, make it a fantastic energy-efficient companion during the cold.

When you purchase Alpha Heater from their official website , please read the manual thoroughly to know how to operate it efficiently. In conclusion, this heating device is a fantastic choice for small apartments or single rooms.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.