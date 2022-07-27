Alniche Lifesciences: An Expeditious Journey Of Ardour, Immense Hard Work And Highest Level Of Commitment

Alniche Lifesciences began its relentless voyage in the highly competitive and dominated pharmaceutical market, in the early years of the 20th century, namely, the year 2007; when the global financial situation was deteriorating and a storm in the form of an economic inflation was brewing and simmering on the horizon, Mr. Girish Arora, with his innate expertise and more than 2 decades worth of experience in the pharmaceutical market, decided to open up his own business venture.

Facing innumerable hurdles, along the way, the journey was in no way smooth, but with the tactical guidance of his mentors, and his long-held inspirational motivator in the form of his father, Mr. Girish was able to, with immense success found a company which now expands with over 800+ employees and a turnover ranging in millions of USD. The company, when inaugurated, had a field strength of only 25, but it has now resulted in an overbearing fruitfulness for Girish and his proud team, full of young blood roiling for glory and success to Alniche’s name.

What started as a modest business venture, Alniche has now emerged as a fierce competitor in Nephrology and Critical Care segment and continues its massive accomplishments in newly expanded therapy segments. The company is ranked among the top three in Nephrology and top ten in Critical care, pioneering in bringing novel molecules / formulations in Renal Care & Critical care. With 5000+ distribution points, Alniche covers 40,000 hospitals both in the Private/Corporate and Institutional sector. The most appreciable part of Alniche’s success is the respect that they enjoy from their key customers i.e., doctors, thus without their continuous support.

Alniche is committed to making available innovative pharmaceutical products in the Indian market in their pursuit to support medical fraternity in making patients’ lives healthier. Alniche strives to cover entire spectrum of therapy from preventive, curative & maintenance aspects. Additionally, the firm is ready to mark its presence in the complementary market of medical devices and consumables in the selected therapy areas that align well with their pharma range. Showing devotion and dedication to Atmanirbhar Bharat and to come up with novel technologies and products, Alniche has formed an R&D alliance with Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research University (DPSRU) – Govt. of NCT, India’s first Pharmaceutical University.

Alniche has also enhanced their digital presence with techniques like e mail marketing, Web Posters and disease specific promotion on various digital and social media platforms. The successful launch of an online healthcare journal “Healthcare e-compendium” has further upheld our market value & trust. With various prestigious, national and international awards and honours, Alniche continues to shine their immortalised zeal and commitment upon India, helping its citizens and netizens have a better, safe and a secure future.

As a contributor to the Indian economy, Alniche also believes in equal contribution to society and the underprivileged; running various CSR activities, also invest a part of its profits with an NGO that helps adolescent under-privileged girls to maintain hygiene by supplying free sanitary pads.

Alniche is a name to reckon with as the organization soars high with big strides and achieving three to four folds’ growth. Alniche has been recognized as one the fastest growing pharma company in India (Source: MAT August 2019, AIOCD AWACS).

Alniche contribution to the field of healthcare has been recognized with various prestigious national and international honours and awards. To name a few of them:

• Best Organization in Nephrology drugs & Novel Formulations Award - Business Sphere, New Delhi, India

• Fastest growing brands & Leaders Award - Asia One, Dubai, UAE

• Excellence in Pharmaceutical Brand Management Award (New Product Launch) by CPhI, Netherlands (India Pharma Awards 2019)

• Healthcare Elite Award - Business APAC, India

• Super 30 Companies Award - Silicon Review, New jersey, USA

• Noteworthy Biotech & Pharma company - Business APAC, India

• Company of the year 2019- Business Connect, India

• 10 companies with most disruptive innovation by Business Berg, Dublin, Ohio, USA.

• Pharma CEO of the year – Time2Leap Awards – MSME edition issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises India

• Emerging brand of the year Time2Leap Awards – MSME edition issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

• India Women Entrepreneurs driving the world of modern growth – The Global Hues

• The 10 Outstanding Healthcare giants in India – The CEO Magazine

• The Outperformer, Indian Business Legends - Forbes India

• Prestigious Brands of India 2021 – Herald Global, BARC ASIA

• Excellence in Healthcare – Times Group

Excellence in Collaboration with DPSRU – ET Health

Not only renowned authorities recognized Alniche, its efforts have been appreciated by various esteemed business publications Like USA (Silicon Review), UK (B2B Tycoon), UAE (Asia One), and India (Forbes India, Herald Global - BARC ASIA, Times Group, ET Health, Pharma Review, MSME - Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)

Alniche Lifesciences and Mr. Girish Arora, with his tenaciously fervent board of directors have outperformed and created an everlasting sheen on the Indian and the global pharmaceutical market respectively; our goal thus is to become 100 mn USD worth company by the end of 2025, and so we soar, through all thick and thins and difficulties unimaginable yet quite humbled to achieve it.

