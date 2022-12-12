Alleyoop Makeup Brush Reviews - Does This Multi Tasker Makeup Brush Worth Buying?

As a girl having proper and appropriate make-up is essential. And we spend a few hours a day sitting in front of the dressing table, doing our make-up. And the table will be clattered with several types of brushes, make-up sponges, eyebrow sharpening brushes along with make-up boxes, concealers, eye shadows, and perfumes, among other things.

It is true that after doing our make-up, we will have to spend another hour cleaning the mess on the dressing table or the bathroom mirror. And if you look more closely, that the sponges and brushes are the ones that litter the table tops the most. And if you are carrying your own pouch of make-up with you, no matter where you are going, then the pouch must also be bulging since there are several different brushes inside.

A Confession About The Make Up Brushes And Sponges

As a girl, I get it.

If we don't have the perfect brush that has the perfect angle or texture, it is pretty hard to do the make-up as we wish. And that is why we always keep buying more and more brushes and sponges whenever we are in the make-up store. It is something that happens involuntarily, but at the same time, all these types and brands of brushes and sponges get done one important job each.

Sometimes only after we buy the brush or the make-up sponge do we realize we have made a mistake. Some brushes feel like scrapers on the skin with stiff bristles. And some will have their bristles fall off with time. And when it comes to sponges, some do not absorb the make-up very well or don't cover the pores on the face to a satisfactory level.

And being a girl is that much more difficult, and finding the perfect make-up tools are much more challenging.

But once I found the perfect solution to having a messy tabletop scattered with new brushes that we will never use to brushes that never live up to our expectations, I was not only relieved, but now I can do my make-up however I wish flawlessly.

The Replacement – The Alleyoop Multi Tasking Brush