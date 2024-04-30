Alagar Jewellers: A Legacy Of Elegance And Prestige

The illustrious history of Alagar Jewellers is intertwined with iconic moments that have left an indelible mark on the world stage. Notably, in 1959, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, adorned jewellery from Alagar, a testament to the brand's enduring legacy and exclusive clientele, including the most influential figures of our time. This exclusive association with such esteemed personalities is a testament to the brand's prestige and the discerning taste of its patrons.