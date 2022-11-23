Akash Sagar - The Soul From A Small City Now An Epitome Of Hardwork And Success

It is said that if there is a desire to do something in the heart, then hundreds of troubles come forward but a man with high virtue definitely gives wings to his dreams. Today in the discussion we have Akash Sagar who was fond of singing songs at a young age, and made signing as passion and leaves his print in the musical industry deeply. Akash was inspired by his uncle and set out on a musical journey, with no idea how the coming days were going to be. One thing is said that if there is truth in a hard work and perseverance, then nature opens every door for you, but before opening it also takes some test and it was in front of him as a test as winning the trust and love of the people. A song that came in the year 2020 had tied everyone in a hope - there is hope and by the time of 2021, Akash had registered his voice in the music industry with the tunes. In the year 2021, Akash released his own song "Tere Intezaar Mein" and within a short span of time, this song has created a huge love & fan following, Akash's cover album "Phool Ka Taaron Ka". Kehna Hai" which released on the day of Rakshabandhan and garnered 2M+ views and then Akash recorded the song with many Bollywood stars and industrialists. Akash used to sing songs in cafes and people used to call him so much on their auspicious occasions but in today's era, Akash is doing live shows. During a conversation with Akash, he told his goal that - "This journey has been very difficult and I have some goals which I have to fulfill so that I can give a good gift to my fans".

If the passion is true, then even the mountains bow down and as an example, Akash Sagar as a result, the songs of Akash can be heard on every streaming platform today, so why is the delay, let us tune and feel nirvana with Akash Sagar ji.