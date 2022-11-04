Airmoto Reviews: Is This Air Pump Worth My Cash?

If you want to save yourself from road emergencies such as a flat tire and save time and money on a tow truck, then you need to get updated on this new technology.

Flat tires and other road emergencies are unavoidable situations that come with owning a car but it doesn’t have to sour your day, that’s if you have the right tool to fix things and be on your way quickly.

If you’ve ever had your journey cut short due to a flat tire then you know how frustrating it can be, especially if you are in a rush. Usually, you have to be lucky enough to be close to a gas station to pump your tires.

You no longer have to wish for such luck if you have a portable air pump in your possession. Yes, just like most things, technology has made available air pumps that can easily be carried about. As a matter of fact, this gadget has been hailed as a smart pump by the manufacturers.

From outdoor activities, to driving down the road, this smart, portable air pump is a multi-purpose utility tool that can be effectively used to pump Vehicle Tires, Bicycles, ATVs, and Other Inflatables.

This portable air pump is known as Airmoto and is a best-selling portable air pump for every situation, according to the official website.

Airmoto portable air pump comes with great features that make it a favorite for customers. This Airmoto review gives full details about this smart technology and how it can help you save money and time.

What is Airmoto?

Airmoto is a portable air pump with the ability to handle emergency roadside situations, such as when a tire needs to be inflated. This is done by connecting the portable air compressor hose to the tire via a valve stem. Once accomplished, inflating the tire is relatively easy.

There's no question that every car and home needs to have an Airmoto. Rated as one the best-selling portable air pumps on the market. With a long-lasting, rechargeable battery and powerful output of up to 120 PSI - this compact smart pump can handle anything.

From basketballs to car tires this smart pump is useful in your car, at home or anywhere. It has a sleek design and is fitted with features that are guaranteed to do the job fast and efficiently. Airmoto is portable, cordless and comes with 4 connectors that easily fit into whatever you want to pump.

Airmoto Features

Portable and Lightweight

Works With Most Inflatables

Powerful 120 PSI Output (works in minutes)

2000mAH Rechargeable Battery

Includes LED Flashlight For Dark Moments

4 pressure units

Auto shut off

LCD Display

Specifications of Airmoto

Voltage - ‎12 Volts

Recommended Uses For Product - Tire Inflation

Power Source - ‎Battery Powered

Special Feature - ‎Pressure detection

Weight - ‎0.57 Kilograms

Capacity - ‎6 Inches

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

How Does Airmoto Portable Air Pump Work?

Unpreparedness creates more headaches, wastes more time, and costs more money. One way to ensure you always have, at the minimum, a fully inflated spare tire is to keep a portable tire inflator in your car.

Air pumps work by a process called positive displacement. A reciprocating piston is used and the air pressure is gradually increased by reducing the amount of volume available.

Air flows into the compressor and is compressed by a piston which is driven by a crankshaft. The piston moves down and creates a vacuum above the piston. This allows air from the outside of the air compressor to flow in.

The piston moves up and compresses the air above the piston. This increases the pressure of the air and stops any outside air from coming in. When the piston is pushed down again, it compresses the air inside. This closes the inlet valve and opens the valve to the tire, pushing air into the bike.

A valve that leads to the air storage tank opens and the compressed air moves into the tire.

How To Use Airmoto Air Pump

The first step, before even beginning to use the Airmoto air pump, is to find out the required PSI for your car’s tires. This information can be found in the car manual, or on the car itself.

Generally do not look at the tire pressure on the tire itself as that is generally the highest PSI possible, however, it is not ideal for fuel efficiency, safety and control. Once you know the desired pressure, make sure that the tires are cold. Tires that are warm will measure with a higher than accurate PSI, on average being around 3-5 PSI off, so make sure to take this into consideration when measuring the PSI of the tire.

Once you have the Airmoto set up, take off the valve stem caps and ensure to keep them in a safe space. They are small and easily lost so keep track!

Connect the air pressure hose to the tire’s air valve system.

Turn on the Airmoto air pump and wait until the desired pressure is reached. Depending on how much inflation is needed you should be able to see it working. If the tire is near flat or has lost a large percentage of the PSI you should see the inflation quickly, however if it is merely the monthly refill of 1 or so PSI, you might not see a difference.

If the tire is not inflating check for punctures as you would need professional assistance to help solve that problem.