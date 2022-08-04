AirCooly Reviews (USA): (Scam Or Legit) Warning! Don't Buy AirCooly Portable AC Until You Read This!

The environment that we live in is very unpredictable. The nature is definitely not under our control and more than often, we find ourselves in discomfort especially with respect to the air that we breathe. Mankind has evolved endlessly which has resulted in a lot of environmental changes around us and it is the quality of the air that has impacted our evolution the most. For us to live peacefully the temperature of our surrounding needs to be at an optimum level so that it does not impact our health and wellness or comfort, in general.

The temperature of our homes of very crucial for us to rest peacefully and we know how much quality sleep is essential for maintaining a healthy body and mind. Especially during the seasons of summer and winter, adjusting your house temperature correctly is important. If the house feels very hot as if it was an oven during summer it could lead to a lot of health issues such as dehydration, lack of concentration, and irritability. And we all know how expensive traditional air conditioners are and we also know that they are almost inefficient. This is precisely why personal air coolers are gaining popularity.

Personal air cooling devices allow you to breathe fresh and cool air which will help in improving the quality of life that we live, especially during the month of summer when the air begins to get hot.

Let us introduce you to AirCooly, it is a personal air cooling device that efficiently helps in cooling and humidifier in the air in your surroundings and it is quite affordable. Read on to understand more about how AirCooly proves to be that low maintenance device that helps in regulating the temperature and humidity of your house.

A brief about AC

AirCooly is a new innovative cooling device which aims at cooling down your surroundings while consuming less power. It is known to be a personal cooling device which works on a silent mode and is easy to refill the humidifier that comes built-in and it provides comfortable fresh wind. When you look at AC, it will look like a fan structure which is in a tower form and it makes use of water in order to provide fresh cooling air when you feel that the temperature is too hot to handle. It is a cooler that is low powered and produces pleasant breeze. It’s not just schools down the air around you but also works like a fan. Its simple design helps even the most naïve gadget user to use it efficiently. We say that it consumes less power because it is powered with a charging cable or USB mechanism which is five what is. It comes with three speeds of fan and also three misting options. Depending on your need of how cool you want to be surrounding, you can choose between the warm and cold misting. The benefit of AirCooly is that it can be used in both your living spaces as well as working spaces because it has a compact design that occupies very little space and its sleek nature fits in diverse setups. It is available in various colour options so you can choose your favourite colour. And because of its adaptable charging system and its portability – it is perfect for travel as well.

How does AirCooly work?

For you to use the AC, you need to charge the battery to 100% using a USB cable and you need to fill up the bottom tank of AirCooly with clean and cold water. The water used in the bottom of the tank is meant to moisten the air. Find the on/off switch located at the lower section of the tank and just push it upwards in order to activate the AC. The AirCooly comes with two things- fan and humidifier. In the case of sun, you have three fan speeds to choose from-low, medium, and high. Pushing the button up once will activate the low speed, the second push up words will activate medium and third push up words activate high speed. In the case of a humidifier, it is activated by switching off the buttons. One downward press will activate the misting mode on a continuous basis, you can also set it to auto on and off by pressing the button downwards the second time. This AirCooly device are something that can be used without the help of a technician and it comes with a user manual that includes detailed instructions about the device.

Features of AC

What makes this AirCooly device exceptional is its unique features. Some of the features that we would like to mention are:

Water tank: The cooling unit in this device is easy to refill, it has a high capacity of 220 ML.

Two in one functionality: this AirCooly system is known to be a personal air cooling device because it performs versatile functions. One efficient use is that it cools down your space in just a few seconds with the help of its cooling fan. And it also functions as a humidifier by adding clean moisture right back into the air to prevent dryness in the atmosphere around you.

Leak proof feature: The cooling unit of this device, which is the tank, is designed with the help of a small funnel that connects the tank to the main part of the cooling device. This panel is still proof in nature and you need not worry about dripping of water when it is functioning.

Brushless motor fan: this easy comes with the fan that does not have brushes therefore there is silent operation. The silent profile of this device allows your atmosphere to stay cool and even used to stay calm without any unpleasant disturbances.

Compact design and lightweight: The AirCooly comes with all its features enclosed in a very simple, elegant, and compact design. And the device is lightweight which makes it easy for you to carry and move it around in your personal work space or at your home.

Features of AirCooly AC:

The AirCooly comes with a strategic design that pays heed to all concerns associated with small scale cooling devices, crash the most beneficial features:

The AirCooly is made up of high-grade material used in its casing which is made up of ABS, PC, and CF.

It comes in multiple available colours such as white, pink, and green.

Its water tank capacity is 220 ML.

The dimensions of the device are 109*109*293mm – this makes it portable.

It comes with a USB cable which helps in recharging the device in case you lose it, the code can be found and bought anywhere.

Pros of AC

Efficient person air cooling device

Instant cooling

Easy to use

Water tank refill is easy

Powerful motor

Simulates natural wind

Lightweight and portable

Disturbance free and silent working design

Built-in humidifier that prevents dryness

Very affordable

Comes with adjustable speed

Dual functions

Cons of AC

Not available in a physical store

Can we purchase from official website only

Availability of limited stocks

Where can we buy AC?

Easy can be bought only from its official website. When you reach the checkout page, you can select the shipping method which is most convenient for you and add in your shipping address, and you can proceed to successfully place your order the EC official website accepts a variety of different secured payment methods such as visa, PayPal, and MasterCard.

You can also pick the colour on the official website. The pricing of AirCooly goes like this:

Buy one AirCooly at $89

Buy two AirCooly at $139

Buy four AirCooly at $219

The AirCooly device comes with a 30 day guarantee of money back. A complete replacement or refund of the AirCooly device is issued to the customers who claim to be not satisfied with the cooling device but the user needs to bear the shipping cost of the return.

Conclusion: AirCooly

The AirCooly device can be considered as a cool mist, pain, mild-resistant humidifier, and a personal air cooling device with features such as lightweight and space saving structure. A single button can help you enjoy fresh, clean, and cool air within seconds. The fan that comes with three speeds will help you adjust the nature of the cooling that you are most comfortable with and helps you breathe properly and sleep better in the comfort of your home. It’s silent operating mechanism that comes with affordable pricing makes AirCooly a very sought-after product in the world of personal cooling devices. The AirCoolycan be placed anywhere-right next to your bed, in your kitchen, living room, workplace, or you can even take it when you camp outside.