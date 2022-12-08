Air Doctor Reviews - Best Indoor Air Purifier Money Can Buy

Air Doctor is a brand of air purification systems offering multiple models to accommodate large and small spaces without sacrificing quality. This brand offers UltraHEPA filters in each of its models, and they work quietly in the background to be unnoticeable.

What is an Air Doctor?

With the spread of disease continuing at an aggressive pace another year in a row, consumers everywhere are looking to make their homes safer. A home should be a place of reprieve and refuge from the outside world, but new germs constantly arise as visitors come by and consumers come home from their job or school. The only way to keep germs under control is to clean up, but how can the air be cleaned? Luckily, there’s an AirDoctor for that.

The collection of AirDoctor models provides a new way to purge the germs from the air around them. Using a completely sealed system, these models clear up the air with an UltraHEPA filter, plus the support of a Dual Action Carbon/Gas Trap/VOC filter. The device works automatically, allowing the air quality sensor to determine if more circulation is needed at any given moment. This device works incredibly quietly, so it can run all night and all day without disturbing anyone around it.

While many of the functions are the same as what other air purifiers offer, AirDoctor can take in hundreds of times smaller particles than any HEPA filter can usually capture, even collecting up to 99.97% of the viruses and other microorganisms from the user’s surroundings.

Since everyone has different spaces they want to purify, the official website for Air Doctor offers four different models. While each has incredible performance, the only real difference from one to the next is the amount of space one device can cover with 2-4 full circulations of the air around it within an hour. Plus, the creators are fully transparent about any and all testing done on their devices and filters to ensure trust amongst customers with the brand.

How Does the Air Doctor Work?

The reason that the Air Doctors 1000, 2000, 3000, and 5000 are so effective has everything to do with the impressive performance of the included filters. These filters have gone through third-party lab testing with MRIGlobal, and they determined that the filter with the AirDoctor 3000 was capable of removing 99.97% of the COVID-19 virus from the air. Proof of this test can be found on the official website.

However, the only reason to get a purifier shouldn’t just be the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the creators at Air Doctor put their devices through further testing in another third-party lab, showing that the circulation of air through these devices was enough to eliminate 99.99% of any bacteria or viruses present in the environment for the AirDoctor 3000. Proof of this test can be found in PDF form on the Air Doctor website.

The creators also wanted to show how much these filters can capture. However, they already acknowledge that their technology with a HEPA filter manages to collect particles that are 100x smaller than what they normally collect. According to the independent testing of the AirDoctor 3000, the device can capture particles as small as 0.003 microns. All study results can be seen on the official website.

The UltraHEPA filters used by Air Doctor are able to capture all of the particles that most people wouldn’t be able to see if they were right in front of their eyes. While the standard HEPA filter can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, the Ultra HEPA filter takes care of particles as small as 0.003 microns. Mold spores, pollen, dust, pet hair, dander, and other microorganisms constantly exist in any space and can easily be captured by this filter, even if others miss them.

What Air Doctor Models Are Available?

When consumers visit the official website for Air Doctor devices, they’ll find that they have four different options. Each option has a different size, which means they can circulate the area more effectively.

The models include:

Air Doctor 1000

Air Doctor 2000

Air Doctor 3000

Air Doctor 5000

With the AirDoctor 1000, consumers will get the smallest option on the entire website. It is the ideal size for users who want to circulate air in a small bedroom, guest room, or home office. It can properly circulate air in no larger than a 285-square-foot space.

The AirDoctor 2000 is a step up from the AirDoctor 1000, covering up to 305 square feet. It is also made for small spaces, like small rooms, medium-sized bedrooms, nurseries, and similar areas.

When consumers invest in the AirDoctor 3000, they’ll be able to cover up to 638 square feet comfortably, circulating air from the entire room four times each hour. This model works for master bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and similar large rooms.

Finally, there’s the AirDoctor 5000. Most people don’t need this model in their homes because it is made for substantial open-concept kitchens and great rooms with high ceilings. In these spaces, it can circulate the air from a room up to 1,001 square feet four times within a 60-minute period.

Money-Back Guarantee

As helpful as all of these models can be, the creators understand that customers sometimes underestimate the size they need to cover, or the AirDoctor model doesn’t work. No matter the reason, consumers can get a full refund within 30 days of the original purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About Air Doctor

Q. Will any of the AirDoctor models release ozone?

A. No. According to the tests done by the creators, there is no detectable ozone produced by Air Doctor.

Q. Do these devices feature Energy Star Certification?

A. For some models, yes. When consumers purchase the Air Doctor 3000 or 5000, they’ll notice the Energy Star Certification logo. However, even with this support, running any units will cost the user about $30-$40 more on their electric bill each year.

Q. Will this device eliminate the COVID-19 virus from the air?

A. Based on the current testing of the AirDoctor models, consumers can remove 99.97% of any live airborne virus from the air, including SARS-CoV-2. However, none of these devices can reliably prevent COVID-19 from being transmitted, and it will not kill or neutralize the virus.

Q. How do users access the owner’s manual if they lose their copy?

A. A digital copy of the manual for each model can be found on the official website under “Manuals” in the FAQ section.

Q. How should the AirDoctor filters be cleaned?

A. These models have two types of filters – the regular filter and the Pre-Filter. The Pre-Filter should be cleaned daily to maintain performance and help the primary filter maintain a longer lifespan. To clean the Pre-Filter, users need to eliminate the dust buildup with a vacuum hose.

While other devices have washable filters, that is not the case for the AirDoctor filter. The only cleaning that should be done on this filter is vacuuming it the same way they would clean the Pre-Filter. If any moisture is introduced to either of these components, users must replace them entirely.

Q. How often should the filters be cleaned?

A. To get the best performance from the filters, cleaning and vacuuming them should be a monthly task. However, they will need to be replaced 1-2 times a year, even with this upkeep.

Q. How do users purchase replacement filters?

A. Consumers can purchase their Air Doctor filters directly from the official website. If the user maintains a monthly cleaning schedule for the filters, they could last 6-12 months. Both the Carbon/Gas Trap/VOC filters and the UltraHEPA filters cost $59.95 plus shipping fees for ordering.

Q. How do users change out the filter?

A. Users can watch a demonstration of changing or removing the filter on the official website.

Q. How long is the power cord?

A. The creators designed the Air Doctor devices with a six-foot power cord to make it easy to connect wherever the user wants to set it up.

Q. What is the return policy for Air Doctor?

A. All orders are covered with a 30-day “Breath Easy” policy, which means that consumers can return the entire model (including filters) for a full refund if it doesn’t do exactly what it claims.

The customer service team is available for any other questions or concerns by calling 800-22-2515 on any day of the week but Sunday. Users can also send an email to:

info@airdoctorpro.com

Summary

With Hepa filters that can easily be cleaned and replaced, consumers can enjoy the improvement in air quality the Air Doctor provides in any home or office. The AirDoctor purifier series (1000, 2000, 3000, and 5000) allows users to keep themselves safer at home with an extreme filter. These models accommodate various room sizes, allowing users to purchase multiple units for the house to clean the air around them properly.

So, to order your Air Doctor, head over to their site and place your order today by clicking here! >>>

RELATED AIR PURIFIER:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.