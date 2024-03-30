AEC BIM Solutions is a proficient BIM Engineering solutions provider that specializes in offering creative, sustainable BIM and engineering design solutions for the AEC sector. In June 2020, the company was established, with its headquarters located in Hyderabad and a branch office opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company has since expanded to employ over 75 individuals from various backgrounds, and its partnership with reliable partners has enabled it to realize its vision. Under the direction of a group of experts with over 20 years of combined experience in the fields of architecture and engineering, they have completed several high-profile projects in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, including mixed-use apartments, residential buildings, specialized hospitals, international airports, and high-rise commercial buildings.
Advertisement
Managing Director and CEO of AEC BIM Solutions, Kasim Vali Akumalla leads with a professional working experience of 22+ years in the AEC industry. His unique entrepreneurial traits helped him in establishing the corporation and providing even the tiniest answer with the greatest care and attention. The team has been working with some eminent companies globally. Some of them include Amazon, URC Construction, Emaar Properties, and IKEA, to name a few.
The fact that the organization is a team of experienced professionals helps them to stay at an advantage in the face of competition. This quality helps them view potential future challenges while reducing expenses and turnaround times. The team's only goal is to provide customers with value. They attain recognition from customers and satisfaction from stakeholders by dedicating themselves to the best possible performance with honesty, innovation, and a drive for outcomes.
Advertisement
In line with their vision, which is to be recognized as the best engineering business in the world by their clients, communities, and fellow citizens, they aim to give the most innovative and exceptional specialty consulting services to their clients. They have already opened an office in the UAE as a result of their growing clientele from the UK, UAE, and USA. By 2024, they also intend to have physical offices in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The global economy faced a huge crisis due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and many international contractors went through some of their most difficult periods ever. Despite the challenges and unpredictability of the market, AEC BIM launched its business in June 2020 with two staff and one UK client.
At first, they prioritized their quality standards and evolved into a process-driven organization. In the three years since their founding, they have expanded their staff to include more than 75 people and their clientele to include more than 32. This growth is still ongoing, and the team is working on bringing on new clients and projects.
When asked about new strategies that AEC has adopted for the business, Mr. Kasim replied “Setting benchmarks in its implementation of BIM, AEC BIM Solutions has raised the bar by offering centralized, integrated, consistent, and reliable services that have incorporated technology-led offerings such as Intelligent Detailed 3D BIM Models, Quantity Take-Off, 4D Simulation and 5D cost Estimation, BIM Automation. R&D is an important part of the AEC’s operations that seeks knowledge to develop, design, and enhance its services, technologies, or processes.”
Advertisement
AEC BIM is to become the world's best engineering company in the eyes of its clients, communities, and people by offering exceptional specialty consulting services and the most cutting-edge technologies available. It intends to grow its physical presence in the US, UAE, and UK due to a rising database of its clients from these countries. Concurrently, considering India's enormous potential in the expanding BIM industry, AEC is ready to expand its physical operations throughout the country, particularly in infrastructure-heavy emerging areas.
The insightful conversation came to an end when Mr. Kasim Vali Akumalla shared his leadership quote with us. He said “Life is too short to learn from your own mistakes. So, learn from others. There are no secrets to success. It results from preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”