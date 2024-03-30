AEC BIM Solutions is a proficient BIM Engineering solutions provider that specializes in offering creative, sustainable BIM and engineering design solutions for the AEC sector. In June 2020, the company was established, with its headquarters located in Hyderabad and a branch office opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company has since expanded to employ over 75 individuals from various backgrounds, and its partnership with reliable partners has enabled it to realize its vision. Under the direction of a group of experts with over 20 years of combined experience in the fields of architecture and engineering, they have completed several high-profile projects in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, including mixed-use apartments, residential buildings, specialized hospitals, international airports, and high-rise commercial buildings.