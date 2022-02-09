Adding Value Through Cups Of Quality Tea

A hot cup of good quality tea in a hygienic environment at affordable prices is a sure seller. That is the success mantra behind the rapidly expanding Tea Time brand’s footprints within the country and demand for its products from overseas.

With an annual consumption of around 837,000 tonnes, tea in varied forms is the most popular beverage in India. Worth more than Rs.18000 Cr, tea as an industry is largely unorganized. There are thousands of tea stalls dotting the country, but tea cafés were still relatively unknown when Founder and Managing Director of Tea Time Uday Srinivas Tangella decided to turn an entrepreneur with his idea of developing a network of tea stores.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic effected Tea Time?

The growth in the last few years has been beyond our expectations. This has been possible as we are serving quality products at a very reasonable price. From 2,800 stores, our vision is to expand to 25,000 stores across the country and in several countries across the globe over the next two to three years. We have had enquiries from 12 countries with the potential partners willing to pay the advances but due to the pandemic we have not been able to scale our presence overseas.

What was the idea that started Tea Time?

As a first-generation entrepreneur, I started Tea Time in 2016 with the intent to serve a refined cup of tea across the nation at the most reasonable price. Today the company operates a chain of tea stores that provide a variety of teas, coolers, and shakes at reasonable prices. It procures the tea leaves from the tea gardens after inspecting the taste and quality of the leaves. It ensures that the leaves are only purchased after a stringent quality check, after which the leaves are then processed in phases. Each blend is created to evoke an authentic tea sipping experience and to satisfy the desire and love for tea. Our Tea Time means garden to glass in the span of just 20 days which ensures that the freshness is not compromised upon, which indeed is rare to come by for just 10 rupees.

What is your vision for Tea Time?

While fulfilling my dream, I have been helping thousands of youths, both men and women, turn entrepreneurs through this franchise model of helping them open and operate Tea Time stores. My goal is to empower the common man, as well as his drive to bridge the gap in the accessibility and affordability of top-quality products to the common people. That is what is helping a Rs. 35 crore turnover company to achieve the aim of setting up the world’s largest tea chain.

“We are driving an audit platform to keep on improving the quality of our tea products. We are also working on plans to enhance the revenue by bringing on board more products She snacks to be served in the Tea Time stores without increasing the overheads.

Adding new stores every day, we are setting up another unit for the manufacture of biscuits and other packaged snacks to be served in our franchise stores. We are coming up with two retail tea powder products, given our advantage over the FMCG companies, due to lower supply chain overheads. For instance, Tea Time procures its supplies at Rs. 300-Rs.350 per kg and sells it to the franchise stores for Rs. 450 to Rs. 500/kg, while most FMCG make their purchase of raw material at around Rs150 to Rs. 200/kg and sell it at a retail price of around Rs. 500/kg after adding the supply chain costs. Our products are fresher as after procurement of quality raw material we are able to supply quality tea powder to our franchise stores within a month after processing while most FMCG companies take six to eight months to complete the whole process to reach supplies to the consumers.

What gives Tea Time its competitive edge over the market?

As one of the largest buyers and sellers of tea powder as a brand, Tea Time has a dedicated R&D team including tea tasters in Kolkata and Guwahati, and expert tea blenders. The effort is to ensure Tea Time stores have fresh stock which are kept in a hygienic environment. Given the footfall in most of our stores, spread across not only cities and towns but also villages and highways, the consumers are assured that their tea is made with fresh and aromatic powder, supplied in small, sealed packages for faster consumption.

The company uses four different kinds of tea leaves for its four blends. Two of our tea powder blends are planned for launch and direct sale to consumers from April. Having established a big presence in the southern states, where Tea Time stores have come to be recognized for their quality products, we are fast expanding in other parts of India.

Safety and hygiene is the topmost priority of our firm, wherein it focuses on hygiene and safety practices, not only to instill trust among the customers but also because it plays a significant role in building brand image. While ensuring that the franchise stores are up-market in quality, Tea Time has kept the beverage price low.

How did Tea Time achieve success in such a short span?

Tea Time franchise has proven incredibly helpful for both franchise owners and brand owners. A Master Franchisee assists in expanding to new regions where the Brand Owner could not operate alone. Master Franchisees also assist in expanding at a far faster rate than company-owned and run locations. Tea Time has a number of master franchisees established in around 8 states, with a payback period within 12-14 months. It is a matter of pride that right from the company to every franchise store our operations are profitable despite the high quality but low price of tea served. Unlike many ventures that were hit by the health pandemic, Tea Time has been registering high growth over the last two years.

How is Tea Time contributing to economic sustenance?

Given the large volume of disposable cups used on a daily basis, we have introduced 100% biodegradable cups in the stores. The cups have been developed by the company which has helped 45 youths to set up manufacturing units in my hometown to meet its needs.

Apart from sourcing quality tea from Assam and Guwahati, the company is presently scouting to buy a tea estate in Kerala either Munnar or Vagamon in Idukki district. For improved functioning, the company is also planning to digitize all the stores.

My vision is to serve a better cup of tea in every nook and corner of the nation.We are on a mission to add value in the lives of our fast-growing community — our customers, farmers, franchisees, employees, and our investors. Every cup contributes to delivering mutual joy.

