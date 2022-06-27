Actress Raviraa Bhardwaj Talks About Her Recent Films And More

Raviraa Bhardwaj is title holder of several beauty pageants. The list includes Best Personality Model - Miss Gujarat 2015, Best Photogenic Face 2016, Miss Bogmallo Queen 2015 and 2018 - Goa, and many more. The actress is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. Her two projects have released back-to-back and both are doing great.



The first film is a thriller titled ‘Aisa Q’ which is out on top 5 OTT platforms like MX Player, Jio Cinema, Airtel Xstream, Hungama play and VI movies. Her second project is a Gujarati romantic drama titled ‘Listen 2 Dil’. ‘Aisa Q’ is directed by Venu G Somineni and revolves around determining the culprit of the assassination. While ‘Listen 2 Dil’, which was recently released in theatres, is directed by Vijay Dalwadi.



Raviraa has been a part of multiple regional films as well as several short films. She is now looking forward to join the Bollywood bandwagon. The actress shares, “I feel blessed with all the love that I have been receiving from regional cinema. While I can’t thank enough to my directors and producers for giving me the opportunity, I want to expand my horizons. To be a part of mainstream Bollywood film is my dream and I will be working hard to achieve it.”



Further, talking about the OTT boon, Raviraa adds, “In last couple of years, OTT has emerged as a big source of entertainment. For us as actors, digital platform has opened more work opportunities. Earlier it was just TV and films but now, web has become a strong platform where actors can showcase their talent. And one can balance all mediums at the same time. Like my one film is out on OTT while the other has hit cinema halls. I feel this is the best phase of entertainment industry.”