Actor Abhijit Patil Gives A Sneak Peek Into The Different Shades Of His Character In 'Rajmudra'

What we see on the big screen is quite fascinating. But a lot of effort goes into bringing the cinematic spectacle to life. Especially for actors, it might become challenging to portray different emotions on screen. Marathi film industry's debutant actor Abhijit Patil is lately in the news for his upcoming film 'Rajmudra'. The film is yet to go on floors, but it is already creating a buzz in the industry.

While 'Rajmudra' will mark his acting debut, Patil will also make his directorial debut with the film. As he prepares for the flick by undertaking different acting workshops, the actor revealed that he is enjoying the process of portraying different shades of character in the film. Intending to take Marathi cinema to a pan-India level, Abhijit Patil is happy with the way things are shaping up for the project.

Sharing his experience, Abhijit Patil said, "The process of filmmaking and acting are poles apart. However, they are interlinked with each other. As an actor, I am enjoying the transition to getting into the different shades of the character. I always wanted to create an impact with my role, and I am glad that the film will make it happen." Moreover, the project will kickstart soon as Abhijit completes his workshop and self-training acting sessions.

The debutant actor has already improvised by working on his voice clarity, posture and expressions. While he features in a pivotal role, we are still waiting to know about the other star cast of 'Rajmudra'. The film is said to be a social drama with comedy, humour, drama and entertainment in proportion.

When asked if he is nervous about the debut project, the actor and filmmaker said, "I would not say nervous, but I have butterflies in my stomach. It is a bit obvious that a lot of thoughts are going in my mind, and I am sure that we are making a content-driven film for our audience."