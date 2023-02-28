Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Abinash Kunjappan : The Rise Of Entrepreneurship Industry

It’s a big lesson for all younger generations how he transformed himself from a below average student to a successful business man.

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 2:10 pm

Abinash Kunjappan was born in Doha, Qatar and was brought up in Kerala, India.  He was a below average student in school. Upon graduation, he transformed completely.  He was so passionate about the hospitality industry, he started his journey by first joining in Bachelor’s in Hotel Management and later pursued his MBA in International Business.  He worked in many 5 star properties in India and the United Arab Emirates. 

His life changed the moment he got a job offer from an Italian tycoon Mr Stefano Gianneti, who handed over his first restaurant in Kampala, Uganda called Mediterraneo to Abinash. Within 10 years time they began ruling the restaurant industry in Kampala. Better known as Abi in this part of the world- Abi and Stefano own three of the best restaurants and boutique hotel in Kampala. 

Abi even has his foot in the fashion industry. Currently he is the brand ambassador of a few Turkish fashion designers such as Malikam Design. He is one the most popular influencers in kampala - a well known face and a name in all big events that happen in the country.  Even though he is a celebrity, he is down to earth. He runs a lot of charity events. His main hobby is collecting super bikes. It’s a big lesson for all younger generations how he transformed himself from a below average student to a successful business man. 

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Abinash Kunjappan Popular Influencers International Business
