Abhishek Gunjan And His Brother Democratizing Legal Education And Providing Affordable And Effective Resources To Students

They say that your struggle becomes your growth and leads to your success. Patience is the key. Abhishek Gunjan, Co- Founder, Law Prep Tutorial is one such example. Law Prep Tutorial is an offline and online coaching platform that provides training and resources for students preparing for CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) & Other Law Entrance Exams.

Born to a farmers' family in a small village in Bihar with no access to proper education and other resources, Abhishek dreamt of educating and making every child’s dream of becoming a lawyer making true.

Opting for CLAT to become a lawyer was not easy. He had to convince his parents about it, who had second thoughts about this career. He struggled even harder to prepare for CLAT with no access to proper books for preparation, he somehow had to manage with some online available resources. Although, his dream college was NLS Bengaluru which he always wondered might have come true, if he had proper guidance about CLAT education. This was the moment when he decided that he really wants to do for other kids with all the guidance about law education.

In the third year, he started working towards his dream. During his internship period, he used to go to every coaching centre in Bihar to educate people about law education. At that time, he realized how low the law education level is among children.

In 2018, he started his real-world experience in the field under well know lawyer Subramanian Swamy. But he was always concerned about the status of law education and awareness in Bihar and really wanted to do something about it. He wanted to go back to his hometown for this but his parents had a hard time accepting it.

His elder brother Himanshu Shekhar has been his biggest support till date. He is the one who gave him confidence when he was struggling with his decision of whether or not to leave Delhi. He is an MBA graduate and working with Abhishek like his left hand and play an important role in Abhishek’s journey so far.

His mission with Law Prep Tutorial is to democratize legal education and provide affordable and effective resources to students across India who aspire to become lawyers.

Abhishek founded Law Prep Tutorial in Bihar with the aim of providing affordable and effective resources to students across India who aspire to become lawyers. Law Prep started as a small coaching center from Muzaffarpur then in the sane year in State Capital Patna and has since grown into a leading offline coaching for law entrance exam preparation, with thousands of students using its services every year.

Abhishek is also the author of several books on law entrance exams. He is a regular speaker and contributor to various legal education forums and publications in India, and his articles and opinions on legal education and career have been featured in leading newspapers and magazines in India.

Abhishek Gunjan is widely recognized as a thought leader in legal education in India and is passionate about democratizing legal education and making it accessible to students from diverse backgrounds. His innovative approach to teaching and coaching has helped thousands of students achieve their dream of becoming successful lawyers in India.

Starting a coaching center from scratch and building it into a successful online platform requires a great deal of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. He had to overcome several challenges, including financial constraints, competition, and regulatory hurdles, to establish and grow Law Prep.

Moreover, creating high-quality study materials and ensuring that students receive personalized attention and guidance can be a daunting task, particularly in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving field like legal education in India. He had to work long hours and deal with high levels of stress to ensure that Law Prep provides the best possible services to its students.

Despite these challenges, Abhishek's dedication and commitment to democratizing legal education in India have helped him overcome obstacles and build a successful platform that has helped thousands of students achieve their dreams of becoming lawyers.