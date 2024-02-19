AACCI Odisha International Business Summit And Expo: The Green Conclave Concludes

Bhubaneswar, Odisha - The AACCI Odisha International Business Summit and Expo, known as "The Green Conclave," took place at the luxurious Mayfair Lagoon. Organized by the team of AACCI Odisha Chapter under the leadership of Dr. Lita Mohapatra (Chapter President, (AACCI) Odisha), the mega summit was a 3-day affair commencing on February 12th and concluding on February 14th, 2024. The event was a remarkable congregation as the first Green Summit in Eastern India which was PVC free, hoarding and flexes used for promotion were biodegradable. With the theme of "Opportunities Beyond Borders," this three-day summit, expertly organized by the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) Odisha Chapter, transcended physical barriers and encouraged global cooperation. The event was presented by Health on Top, co-presented by Startup Odisha, powered by Ecozen and co-powered by Falcon Group & Yolo Health, and Ecosign as green movement partner. The Odisha IBSE received immense support from significant government bodies and prominent companies such as the Industries Department Govt of Odisha, OCAC, IT Department Govt of Odisha, SIDBI, and MSME Central Govt, resulting in a collaborative effort between 30+ international delegates and 450+ businesses, 1000 plus opportunities and 9 Summits.

The event's magnificence was elevated by the participation of prestigious individuals, with His Excellency Demeke Atnafu Ambulo (Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia) as the chief guest and Dr. Amar Patnaik (Honourable MP) as the Special Guest of Honor. The day 1 of the event featured an illustrious lineup of speakers, including Dr. GD Singh (Founder & Chairman, AACCI), Mr. Pawan K Gupta, Guest of Honor (Joint Director & HOO MSME DI Cuttack), Mr. James Mureu, Guest of Honor and Speaker (Board Chairman, MSEA, Republic of Kenya), and Mr. Partha Sarathi Mishra, IAS Director Cum Secretary Public Enterprise, Govt of Odisha (Guest of Honor), Mr. Priyadarshi Mishra, Ex –MLA Bhubaneswar (North). Mr. Hemant Sharma, IAS (Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt. of Odisha) delivered an insightful keynote address and Dr. Omkar Rai (Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha) addressed the August gathering as the Special Guest of Honor. The welcoming address for the AACCI International Business Summit & Expo 2024 was delivered by Dr. Lita Mohapatra (Chapter President, Asian-AACCI) Odisha). The team of AACCI Odisha Chapter consisted of esteemed members such as Mr. Rajendra Parida, Mrs. Sushmita Mohanty, Dr. Gaurav Ralhan, Ms. Reema Diddee, and Mr. Biswajit Patra.

The summit commenced with a captivating cultural showcase, featuring performances by esteemed artists such as Mr. Saswat Joshi, & Lakshyakala Academy. The day's lineup was filled to the brim with excitement and inspiration as the Startup Summit was inaugurated by luminaries such as Dr Omkar Rai (EC Startup Odisha), Mr. Anil Joshi, (founder of Unicorn), and Mr. Manoj Aggarwaal, (MD of Seafund) & Mr. Amit Singhal (MD Fluid Ventures). The fashion summit was inaugurated by Ollywood actress Ms. Archita Sahu, Mr. Sabyasachi Sathpathy (Founder Keemdanti), Mr. Saswat Joshi (Global Iconic classical dancer), & Prof Binay Bhushan Jena (Professor at NIFT).

On the second day, stimulating discussions, valuable insights into the global market, and effective strategies for sustainable growth were the focus. Esteemed guests, including Chief Guest Mr. James Mureu and Guest of Honor Dr. Neetu Singh, added to the event's significance. The IT Summit, Health Summit, and interactive exhibitions created a dynamic environment for networking and collaboration. The Health Summit was spearheaded by Dr. Garima Saraogi. Prof. Dr. Lalatendu Sarangi, (Director Bakshi Shankara Cancer Centre), graced the event as the chief guest, with the presence of other dignitaries.

The final day, February 14th, started with the Education/Innovation Summit, followed by the Agro & Food Processing Summit, and The Green Conclave. The 14th of February 2024 marked a historic day with a speech by Col Sagar K Mohanty- Director of NCC Odisha. The day was highlighted by the esteemed presence of Professor Sucheta Priyabadini, Chairperson of Ramadevi Women's University, and Mrs. Jayashree Mohanty, District Governor of Rotary International in Bhubaneswar. Mr. Ravindra Dolare, President Ecozen, received the Business Leader award at the Agro Summit, commended by BJD Member of Parliament Muzibulla Khan and Mr. M J Puri.

Under the leadership of Dr. Gaurav Ralhan, the Green Conclave took on the urgent issue of climate change and explored eco-friendly solutions. Joining this impactful event were prominent figures like Mr. Dipen Mehta –Ecosigns, Sanjay Kumar Pramanik - Special Secretary, H&UD Department, Government of Odisha, Sarda Prasad Panda- (Additional Secretary, H&UD Department Odisha) & Director Bibhu Prasad Tripathy (an Environmental lawyer) among other dignitaries.

The closing ceremony was graced by dignitaries like Shri Subhendra K Nayak, OAS, Additional Secretary Industries Department Govt of Odisha, Mr. AK Mohanty, President TIE Bhubaneswar, Wskedar Bogale Senbeto, Eva Biyela, and Mr. Brighton Nezomba. These eminent personalities enlightened the audience with their insightful speeches. Notable business leaders like Mr. Peeyush D Mohanty (Director of Metro Builders) and a few other dignitaries were honored with awards. Adding to the excitement, MOUs were also signed between Rtn DG Jayashree Mohanty, Dr. Lita Mohapatra, Dr. GD Singh, and the African Chambers of Commerce.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Lita Mohapatra, the AACCI Odisha Chapter played a pivotal role in organizing the 3-day mega International Summit. The AACCI Odisha Chapter team that worked round the clock to ensure the success of the event included names like Sushree Patnaik, Sanju Patra, and Dilip Patra. Additionally, the team was joined by Dr. Garima Sarawgi, Mr. Pritam Nayak, Ms. Smriti Sweta Das, and Mrs. Shreya Mehera, bringing together a diverse and dedicated group of individuals. Other artists who performed were Prof Sucheta Priyabadini, Ms. Seema Patnaik, Mr. Tapas K Sahu, Guru Jiban Prakash Das and Guru Subhendu Ku Das. The triumph of this grand occasion serves as a powerful reminder of the imperative need for collective efforts, echoing the values of global collaboration and shared accountability. Beyond the multitude of lucrative prospects, this summit has also sparked a spark of creativity, ecological awareness, and cultural exchange that will guide society toward a more enlightened and interconnected future.