A Decade Of Social Impact: FridayFictionFilms' Journey In Transformative Storytelling

Tanmay's crowning achievement, the '52FilmsProject,' is etched in record books, including the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, and India Book of Records. In the span of just one year, he crafted 52 short films, setting a trend in zero-budget filmmaking. The project not only showcased his artistic prowess but also exemplified the art of creative thinking and agile execution in the realm of short films. '52FilmsProject' was a trend-setting example of how a creative community film project can be led and how it can convert beyond a community and set a tone for incorporating an innate social and human angle into films in general. Set in Ahmedabad and making one film a week for the entire year in 2015, 400 volunteers came together to make 52 social films a success.