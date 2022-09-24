A Conversation With Siddhesh Parekh Aka NLYTN On Creating A Safe Space For Women At Bass Music Shows

Mumbai has a massive community of headbangers who come out once in a while to dance to some heavy electronic music. Bass music always attracts a wild crowd that is full of energy, dancing with joy and often breaking into wild moshpits.

So how does one create a safe space for women in an environment where the music makes you want to headbang whilst holding hands with strangers and then get thrown around in a circle while constantly rolling off other people and miraculously being saved as you are about to fall?

To answer these questions we spoke to Mumbai-based music producer and DJ Siddhesh Parekh aka NLYTN, hoping to understand his vision of creating an all-inclusive space at his shows.

Sid says, "Bass music does attract a lot of wild people but who goes to say that women don't enjoy headbanging? I make all kinds of heavy melodic dubstep and I know that my friends like my music. They come out to my shows and even dance in the front row to support me."

"It is my responsibility to make sure that girls are safe when the crowd is going in heavy unison. The bass community is very tight-knit and we are all civilized enough to understand that a moshpit is just an expression of joy and even though it seems hardcore, there is no violence involved." He added.

Sid says that they have dedicated community members who help artists with crowd control. "We make it a point that we slowly get new people into the moshpits and circles. they are told not to keep their elbows up and if you really hold your space, you won't get hurt for sure."

On an international scale, bass music festivals always have an all-inclusive experience where people rage out to Dubstep regardless of their gender. In India however, Sid feels that the community has to come together to create such an experience.

The Bass music scene in India is still young but it is growing at a rapid pace. And with artists like NLYTN taking an additional effort to nurture it, we can only see more and more people coming together to let out their wild side.