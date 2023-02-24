A Closer Look At Tesla MedBeds

Imagine how life would be simpler if you had an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that could scan, diagnose, treat, and prevent the occurrence of medical issues!

You don’t have to imagine it anymore. Here it is, known as "med bed" or "medbed!"

It uses Nikola Tesla technology and can rejuvenate your health and help you lead a healthy life without any pain. This in-built AI technology is declared the "sci-fi frequency medicine of the future." Moreover, the med bed is the true wonder of advanced medicine.

Would you like to know why it’s a real wonder? Keep reading to understand the working principle, advantages, treatment duration, and conditions treated by the med bed in detail.

What is Tesla medbed?

Tesla med bed technology generates a field of restorative life force energy to stimulate the self-repair of all cells. As mentioned already, it ensures that you are in good health and proves to be the future of healthcare.

Because the Tesla med bed generator is safe, noninvasive, natural, and effective, it is approved by the Class II US Food and Drug Administration. However, they are not just ordinary electric beds. These med beds work on the basis of quantum technology and AI to heal your body.

Medbeds are of three types:

Regeneration medbed

Holographic medbed

Rejuvenation and regression med bed

Learn more about the major differences among these three types of medbed.

What is the working principle of Tesla med beds?

As mentioned, the Tesla med bed works on the principle of quantum healing. It is portable, in-home medical equipment that also works on the principle of quartz crystal healing. The combination of quantum and quartz healing mechanisms helps in determining the very minute differences in electrical signals sent from one part of the body to another. Thus, the Tesla med bed offers an accurate diagnosis of the health condition.

Tesla med beds work when two frequencies line up in a square waveform with a 50% duty cycle. Because it is an AI machine, there is no need to select voltage, electric current, or waveforms, as the AI mechanism can automatically select them.

How do med beds work?

The mechanism of Tesla medbeds includes three steps:

Complete body scan

Detailed analysis of health issues if you have any. Health issues occur if the energy potential in a cell decreases.

Precise treatment via frequency emission

Hundreds of medical conditions and diseases are mapped in a database containing more than 10,000 distinct frequency patterns. To examine the scan output, multiple algorithms will be developed. These algorithms will be cross-checked with the existing database to figure out the cause of the disease. Once the cause is determined, these med beds will be tuned to deliver accurate treatment.

Imagine a patient who has a chronic ailment like cancer. The patient’s cells will have a low energy level, which is less than 15 mV. For such patients, doctors recommend med bed treatment. Med bed generates Tesla waves to significantly boost the energy potential up to 70 mV. This improvement in energy potential can effectively treat cancer. Furthermore, it is possible to prevent the spread of cancerous cells to other body parts.

In simple words, the potential electromagnetic energy heals the affected cell accurately. They not only predict the cause of the medical condition but also address it in a noninvasive manner.

These med beds look like CT scan devices or MRI machines. All you have to do is just lay inside and receive Tesla waves. That’s it!

What are the advantages of Tesla med beds?

When it comes to the med bed, the Tesla heating coil is the major component. It can potentially reduce stress and inflammation. By increasing energy, this coil can detoxify and cleanse your body's cells.

Furthermore, the Tesla heating coil at varied frequencies naturally uses life force energy to improve cellular function, increase energy level, restore healing ability, regenerate limbs back to normal, and ultimately reverse aging.

As we grow older, we may not remain young and active all the time. You will also require more sleep to recharge your mind and body. This is where the med bed really helps! It delivers high-quality sleep to improve cognitive function, provide mental focus, increase memory, bring pain relief, and offer more immunity.

Tesla med beds have many other benefits, such as:

Reducing inflammation

Improving the level of cellular ATP for more energy production

Stimulating natural healing mechanism for cell repair

Managing blood pressure at a normal level

Improving sleep quality

Promoting nutritional intake, blood circulation, and body detoxification

Working as an antidepressant to calm down emotions and nerve actions

Tesla med beds not only offer health benefits but also offer practical benefits as required. There is no need to struggle while getting in or out of bed. The use of med beds helps you avoid falls and slips.

You can adjust this med bed into multiple infinite positions, including the sleep position for sleeping, sit-up bed for watching TV, the chair position for eating food, and the stand-up position where the bed lifts slowly and its bottom part curls inward to allow you to stand safely on the floor.

With med beds, you can sleep in a proper posture. Med beds have vertical and horizontal adjustable features. You can opt for a sit-up bed position, a stand-up position, a chair position, or a sleep position.

Furthermore, it is possible to elevate partially with ease. At the same time, you can breathe easily. While sleeping also, you may not snore. Isn’t it surprising to hear?

What are the health conditions treated by Tesla med beds?

Tesla med beds can treat or manage health conditions such as:

Mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, trauma, dementia, posttraumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer’s, etc.

Cell restoration

Fatigue

DNA and RNA repair

Allergies

Aging

Diabetes

Stimulating calmness and peace

Muscle and bone healing

Heavy metal removal

Limb redevelopment

For more information on other conditions managed by medbeds, read here.

What is the course and duration of med bed therapy?

Med bed therapy ranges from 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the patient’s health condition. You just have to lie inside the med bed. Once you lay down, its life-force energy field gets activated and used by your body cells in a noninvasive manner.

The doctors typically suggest having four to five consecutive sessions per week. However, the more exposure to the Tesla waves, the better the health condition.

A 2018 article published in the BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making reported that medbeds can be easily incorporated into monitoring and care delivery services to deliver better conditions for patients.

Wrapping Up

Tesla medbed is a noninvasive treatment that can effectively scan your overall body, predict your health condition, and treat it precisely. By doing so, med beds can improve your overall health and wellness. Though medbeds are created exclusively for the elderly, anyone can use them. It’s that simple!

Start experiencing the safety and complete independence that you deserve with Tesla med beds.