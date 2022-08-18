8 PR agencies you should Absolutely check in 2022

In today's time every growing business or startup needs strategies and credibility to keep moving and here the role of PR agencies is crucial in the continuing growth of the businesses. Here are 8 PR agencies one should absolutely check.

1. Pallavi Goorha Kashyup, Founder, PG Communication

PG Communication is one of the India’s fastest growing Integrated Communication and PR company. The company started its journey with only one client and now caters to wide sectors like Start-up, Technology, Healthcare, Lifestyle, Real Estate, Hospitality, HR/Skilling, Education, Advertising & Marketing, Fintech and many more. Pallavi Goorha Kashyup who is the founder of PG communication, has taken the company to new heights of success. Being an IIMC, Delhi post graduate Pallavi Goorha Kashyup, has always been excited and passionate about communication. She started her journey as a journalist with Cyber media where she worked as a reporter. After spending almost, a decade in journalism, Pallavi stepped to the other side of the job and joined Everest Brand Solutions to lead their corporate communication team. Pallavi also drew great inspiration from her father who had a glorious 30 years of entrepreneurial experience across many Industries. https://www.pgcommunication.in/PG Communication completing glorious 10 years of success, innovation and excellence. In May to further enhance its 10 years celebration PG Communication is launching its digital arm “PG Digital” is a Digital Marketing arm of PG Communication

2.Minesh Raja, Founder &Partner at Carmine Communications LLP.

Carmine Communications, a boutique consultancy firm offering expert PR services began its journey in 2008 to help companies in creating a strong brand name in the market. "The basic motive behind establishing Carmine was to create an approach for image building using creativity and innovation and helping people to sustain that image in the market for a long period of time,” defines Minesh Raja, Founder &Partner at Carmine Communications LLP. The company is presently headquartered in Mumbai and has over 100 associates all over the country. Offering a range of services in credibility building, advocacy and public affairs, crisis management, digital marketing services, and corporate social responsibility. Minesh Raja, Founder, and Partner in Carmine Communications LLP have over 20 years of experience in PR and marketing functions in several industries. As a fourth-generation businessman, Minesh carries forward the legacy of running a business with values. He successfully managed strategic reputation management campaigns and public affairs across the industry. Carmine has successfully managed to grab appreciation from their clients while working with varied industries such as real estate, healthcare, PSU, Start Ups, foreign consulate, retail, banking and finance, FMCG, manufacturing, and social sector.

3.Nitin Jain, Founder of India PR Distribution

Talk about Economical prices and India PR Distribution is making big impact in the industry. India PR Distribution is among India's first Press release agencies that offer organic PR packages at such economical prices. The company was born out of the need of creating an easy and accessible way for startups and established corporations to connect themselves to reporters including publications from all over India and abroad.

In a short span of time, India PR Distribution has established itself as a major and trusted PR agency in India and has many established clients on its client list which include startups, Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, and authors. “We are extremely glad to be the preference of some highly noted brands and individuals from all across the world,” says Nitin Jain, Founder of India PR Distribution. Nitin Jain, an MBA from TVU(London), a serial entrepreneur, has around 15 years of experience in managing and building startups and brands. India PR Distribution offers a wide range of Press Release submission services and PR packages for print, digital and electronic media.https://www.indiaprdistribution.com/

4. Sumita Kaul, Founder, Cumulus

Jointly led by Sumita Kaul, Founder and Reena Sharma, CEO, Cumulus is one of the small PR agencies, making big impact in the industry. Cumulus has become an independent multi-disciplinary communications firm offering solutions to an interesting mix of Indian and global clients with a solid focus on purposeful storytelling. The firm featured in the 20 most promising PR agencies in Silicon India’s annual ranking 2018. It is the only Indian PR firm that won two Cannes Lions in 2019 and bagged two PR Lions at the Cannes 2022, an extremely rare feat for an Indian PR firm. Founded in 2000, Cumulus played a pioneering role in EdTech communications in India, beginning when the industry was virtually unknown and unheard of. It is today a partner of choice for top global universities and top EdTech companies in the country. Over the years the team has run many successful public affairs campaigns for a host of MNCs. With proficiency in public relations and corporate reputation management, Cumulus enjoys a solid Client-Consultancy relationship average. Cumulus won 2 Cannes PR Lions this year and multiple shared awards (9) with FCB India, FCB Chicago and Kinnect.

5. Aditi Jain, Founder & CEO of Call Me Social

Aditi Jain is a Social media entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Call Me Social, a boutique of three sixty digital marketing and PR firm. The firm help B2C organizations create a strong brand identity and become front runners in their industry.

Aditi is also a digital trainer conducting successful workshops on How to Grow your Business with the help of social media. She has been a speaker and faculty for social media courses at various institutes. She has bagged several other awards for her notable achievements and awe-inspiring work. An excellent example of a digital marketing expert who has not taken a primary degree in marketing but still made her way through her passion. With vast experience in brand building and advertising, Aditi has proved her mettle in the world of digital marketing. She is equally active on social media platforms where she keeps her audience updated with her work.

She founded Call Me Social in 2018, after leading business development campaigns for firms and private industries across the country. Working with clients in the fashion, health, nutrition, hospitality, beauty, lifestyle and consumer spaces, Call Me Social also pitches and books media coverage on national TV, radio, newspaper, magazine and online. Additional services include media tours, SEO, press releases, crisis communications, event marketing, media training, retail support, offline events.

6.Prashant Jadhav and Vivek Surve, Oreo One Digital agency

Co-Founders Prashant Jadhav and Vivek Surve bowed out from a long stint in journalism from reputed dailies and reached the other side of the media to work for some of the best Public Relation's agencies in Mumbai for better prospects. Soon, they realized they have a significant edge over other agencies considering they have seen both sides of the coin. They branched out to start their own agency in collaboration after understanding the entire process of the PR industry and mapped out the plan ahead. They hired young ex-journalists who have earlier had a tryst with journalism to ensure the agency sticks by its biggest USP that its founders carry. Equipped with the skillset required for public and media relations, thus came to life The Oreo PR in 2017. In the last half a decade, they have handled local as well as international clients and vows to break into the best agencies going about in the country.

7. Aarti Notiyal, Founder and Director of Bubble Communication

“The world is a Bubble” which means nothing is permanent, what is; the everlasting

impressions that you create. This was the thought Marketing Communication agency Bubble communication commenced its’ journey with. Back in 2011 it was rare for an agency to offer; all services like Advertising, Public Relations, Media Strategy, Digital & Social Media Marketing and Events & Activations – all under one umbrella. And this, is what became the defining factor for bubble.

Like-minded talents from Journalism, PR and Advertising backgrounds collaborated, to create bubble which is here to remain and has already worked with over 100+ Brands and Individuals to weave their stories and say them out loud, in the manner their audiences would want to consume and reminisce them.

The agency under the guidance of Ad Film maker Prahlad Kakar and led by Aarti Notiyal – a former Journalist & Marketing professional herself today is a leading name and in Aarti’s world - the secret to dreams coming true is aspiring and working hard to fulfil them.

8. Sonalika Pawar - Founder, Meraki Creative Inc

Sonalika Pawar, a brand maven with an acumen for marketing and communication, she is best known for her contribution to the hospitality and alco-bev industry. She has worked with some of the most prestigious brands across various industries. She had always known that public relations and marketing is a space she would thrive in as she believes in building brand from ground up and nurturing them to grow and held attain their goals.

Sonalika has worked with various homegrown & international brands and agencies including Madison PR and Marriott Group, finally moved onto starting her own agency. She established Meraki Creative Inc. during the pandemic and has been one of the new age entrepreneurs to watch out for. Growing from strength to Strength, Meraki offers solutions to everything brand communication, right from logo to establishing identity to extensive press drives and influencer marketing to ensure up and coming brands have an equal and robust vantage point to launch into the market. Her stellar industry relations, and phenomenal reputation has resulted in her firm Meraki Creative Inc. to be touted as one of the best PR and Marketing agencies in Bangalore.