Traveling can be an incredible experience, but the actual trip isn’t always what makes it so memorable. If you’re looking to be blown away by something that happens while you’re on vacation, try visiting one of these 8 incredible places to visit for the first time in your lifetime. The memories you make and the stories you tell will surely make this one trip that sticks with you for years to come.

The Great Barrier Reef

Australia is the largest living structure on earth, and it can be seen from space. This incredible marine ecosystem is home to some of the world's most impressive animals including sea turtles, dolphins, whales, dugongs (a type of manatee), and green sea turtles. The reef also plays an important role in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide.

The Grand Canyon

This natural wonder is one of those places that makes it worth it to live on Earth. You'll find a variety of wildlife, flora, and fauna. Camp out on a ledge at night or take a day hike with your family or friends. You can also get there by plane, helicopter or car and explore every inch of this beautiful place.

The Sahara Desert

The Sahara is a vast expanse of desert that stretches across Africa, covering an area as big as the United States. But don't let that fool you - this is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. A trip here will take you through a whole range of landscapes and climates, from lush oasis towns and palm-lined shores to rolling sand dunes and camel caravans. The sheer scale of it can be overwhelming at first but this place really does offer something for everyone.

Mount Everest

If you're feeling adventurous, then make your way to Mount Everest. This is one of the tallest mountains in the world and a must-visit for any adventurer. Located in Nepal. You can take part in various extreme sports like skiing, biking and paragliding here. Mount Everest is also home to some of the harshest weather conditions on earth including blizzards and avalanches.

The Northern Lights

The best way to see the Northern Lights is from traditional lodgings, such as a cabin or small hotel. If you can't find any vacancies, there are also many viewing spots across Canada, Iceland and Alaska where you can safely watch it on your own.

The Taj Mahal

It is a white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna River. The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to house his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The construction took 22 years and upon completion, it became one of the most iconic symbols of India. The Taj Mahal attracts around 14 million visitors each year and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983.

FC Barcelona

There's never been a better time to go exploring Barcelona, thanks to the more relaxed border checks and agreements between countries that allow you to come and go with ease.

Machu Picchu

Perched high on a peak near Cusco, Peru, is one of the world's most iconic locations: Machu Picchu.



