7 years old Jaiveer’s Art unveiled at Annual Paintings Exhibition - Artism 2022

What is the age when you can officially call someone a painter or an artist? Or to reframe it, when did we decide that Pablo Picasso or Vincent Van Gogh deserved the adulation they received?

Jaiveer Bansal, a true testament to the fact that no one is too young to be an inspiration, is an 8 years old 3rd grader from Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram whose art, ‘The Power of the Veers’, has been unveiled in Artism 2022 in its 11th Annual Paintings Exhibition held on 13th November 2022 at Alliance Française de Delhi, New Delhi. Artism 2022 is held annually and was inaugurated this year by Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Former Minister of State of Human Resource Development of India and was graced by Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra and Dr. Jitendra Nagpal as the guest of honour and the special guest respectively.

Jaiveer was all of 7 when he finished his painting ‘The Power of the Veers’ which is a half and half of two versions of Hanumanji – one is the traditional God avatar who we have all grown up worshipping and the other is the digitalized version that we see today, keeping up with our present-day super heroes. In young Jaiveer’s head, both the versions equally are the winners, the super powers he looks up to. Jaiveer’s painting is an outcome of his own imagination based on an old meets new concept signifying the ‘Veer’ or victorious in his and his brother’s name.

Jaiveer’s tryst with Art started when he was merely a baby with small art and craft activities like pasting and finger printing which soon turned into painting on small canvases using water colours and acrylics to bigger canvases and bigger paintings until finally, he joined his mentor and Guru Ms. Amita, post which Jaiveer’s passion and talent for art has seen no bounds, having displayed his skills at a full-fledged Art Exhibition at the age of 8.

An extremely keen learner and an enthusiastic child, Jaiveer is also fond of debating, reading, playing soccer and travelling. He is a sincere and hardworking boy who is full of ambitions. He is kind, generous and a very affectionate and friendly boy who is ever helpful to his peers and is adored and admired by all his teachers.

In 8 years of lifespan so far, the wonder kid has also managed to raise some money of his own by selling his Comic Book called ‘Sensei’, a pure work of Jaiveer’s Art and imagination based on the theme of a Pollution Monster, in his school and selling handmade cards and sea shells brought back by him from a Goa trip.

A vision board keeper who believes in manifestation, Jaiveer’s focus has currently shifted to Sketching as an Art form and he spends most of his time doing that. The young boy, it can be said, has found a true passion in Art and wishes to continue doing that for life.