50x Your Investment With Axie Infinity (AXS) And Chronoly.io (CRNO)

Remember the days of Neo-Pets and Tamagotchis? Well, it’s 2022, and the collectible monster market is roaring again. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a Pokémon-esque game with a twist - it’s based on the blockchain, and you can earn real money from playing the game. As Web3 grows, the AXS token will likely appreciate significantly. But there’s another little-known token also poised to bring massive gains to early investors, called Chronoly.io (CRNO).

Today, we’ll explain why these two tokens could go to the moon very soon.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is bringing play-to-earn to the masses

Back in 2017, Vietnamese gaming studio Sky Mavis saw the potential of combining cryptocurrency with online gaming. Being heavily inspired by Pokémon, they sought to create Axie Infinity (AXS) and the game’s monsters, known as Axies that players could provably own, trade, and battle with.

The game runs on the Ethereum blockchain, and its battles are primarily turn-based against computers or online opponents. Axies are tradable alongside plots of land in the game and often cost hundreds of dollars. Because of its play-to-earn model, players are generating cash just by playing the game! This has led to reports of some gamers in the Philippines and Indonesia supporting themselves just by playing Axie Infinity.

As the play-to-earn space grows, Axie Infinity and AXS will likely have a first-mover advantage. AXS saw a peak in November 2021 of nearly $148; after the recent bear market, it’s trading at just $14. If prices could get back above this high, it’s not unrealistic to expect that AXS could be worth $700 as Web3 becomes the new future.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) is the next big utility token

While Axie Infinity is based around the successful play-to-earn model, real-world utility has been the words on everyone’s lips recently. After all, mass adoption will increase demand and, therefore, the price of the respective cryptocurrency. And there’s one project creating real-world utility by disrupting a traditional market relatively untouched by the digital revolution. It’s called Chronoly.io (CRNO), and the team behind it wants to change luxury watch investing for the better.

Chronoly.io is an Ethereum-based marketplace for trading shares in fractional NFTs. They’re not just based on luxury watches; they’re linked to them. Chronoly.io (CRNO) holds these watches in secure bank vaults worldwide and has third-party audits to prove it.

These fractional NFTs allow anyone to invest in brands like Rolex, Richard Mille, and Patek Phillipe for as little as $10. If you buy or sell them with Chronoly.io’s native token, CRNO, you’ll receive discounts on the fees. Chronoly.io (CRNO) is also stakeable, offering rewards to anyone willing to maintain the network with their tokens.

There’s massive potential for tremendous gains with Chronoly.io. CRNO is currently trading for $0.066 in presale, and time’s running out to buy them at these prices. By the end of presale in September, predictions have been made for at least 10x gains. As popularity grows, Chronoly.io would only need to reach $3.30 for you to see 50x gains from current prices. Given how many whales have shown interest in the project, this figure looks more and more likely every day.

