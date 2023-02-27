5 Water-Friendly Footwear Picks For A Waterside Vacation

Turns out, we’ve missed spring almost entirely and propelled straight into a hot, unforgiving summer. But there are some pros to the unbridled warmth that the sun has showered on us very quickly, the first one being a change of wardrobe, and the second being one or two additional waterside vacations. It goes without saying that every waterfront retreat, be it at the beach, in a resort, or in wellness spas is incomplete without easy breezy clothing and the right pair of water-friendly footwear. To add the right amount of style and comfort to your resort wear, we’ve curated five waterproof sandals that you absolutely must have this holiday season:

Summery and cheerful, these BIRKENSTOCK Arizona EVA sandals are an ode to the freshness of spring. The crowd-favorite unisex double-strap sandals come with color-coordinated adjustable bin buckles. The slip-ons are made using EVA, a waterproof, odor-neutral, and extremely lightweight material. EVA is highly elasticated, making it flexible. The material is easy to maintain and can be worn even as an everyday accessory, apart from at the waterside. The swirly coral and blue pattern lends the classic sandal a playful vibe. Pair it with pastel swimwear, tie-dyed cover-ups, summer dresses, schiffli tops, dip-n-dye shirts, and more. The simplicity of form and function shines through in these MSGM logo-print slides . The white sandal features a single broad strap with contrasting black logo lettering that gives it a clean and contemporary look. The flat sole with a curved space for the toes gives an ultra-comfortable wearing experience. Pair the street-style sandals with comfortable casuals, shorts, sheer pants, monochrome bodysuits, and more. Find the perfect balance between minimalist glamor and comfort with these DIESEL Mayemi Logo Embossed Sliders. The gorgeous rose pink open-toe slides exude casual elegance. The PVC sandals feature a glossy broad strap with an embossed logo that contrasts with the matte sole. This sandal is perfect for poolside or beach parties. Pair the chic sandals with flowy kaftans, mini dresses, shiny playsuits, silk shirts, etc. If you have a penchant for a timeless, minimal look, the BIRKENSTOCK Gizeh EVA is your go-to sandal. Inspired by the ancient Egyptian design, the thong sandal features a softly curved toe post and a strap with an adjustable metal pin buckle. The modest upper gives a highly sophisticated look. this waterproof variant is made using the highly elasticated and skin-friendly material EVA. The rich glamor gold color of the sandal with a color-coordinated buckle enhances the graceful appeal of the sandal. pair it with lurex woven dresses, kaftans, loose-fitting shirts or blousons, linen ensembles, etc. Add a touch of whimsy to your style with the TOMMY HILFIGER Brand Print Slides. The single-strap slides feature a beautiful abstract swirly pattern in soothing blue and white. The water-friendly sandals are made using EVA and rubber. The offbeat sandals are perfect for a beachside vacation. Pair them with crochet tops, sheer knitted dresses, lightweight mul shirts, cargo shorts, relaxed denim fits, and more.

This summer, take a break from your busy lives to unwind and explore a new destination. Wherever you go, don’t forget to take along your indispensable water-friendly sandals for carefree travel adventures. Shop your favorites today.