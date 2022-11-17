Vaping might have become mainstream in recent years, and to some, it may seem like a millennial trend. But you must admit that vaping is also one of the most interesting ways to consume THC. It has also emerged as one of the relatively safer ways of consuming THC when compared to inhaling the smoke through cigarettes that run the risk of cancer.

The highest quality vapes provide quick effects with a strong vapor that makes the experience enjoyable.

The possibilities of flavors and potency are endless with the number of brands and companies producing Delta 8 vape pens in the market.

The Farm Bill passed in 2018 also made producing and selling hemp-derived products legal as long as they did not contain more than 0.3% of THC content. This change opened a multitude of possibilities for THC companies as they went on to create the most insane combinations for vape pens.

As the trend of using Delta 8 pens continues to rise, there have been hundreds, if not thousands, of manufacturers.

For new users, and even experienced ones who wish to change their vape, it can get very confusing to choose a brand that would fulfill all their requirements while not putting them at a disadvantage. Scam companies would also waste your money by falsely advertising their products.

To reduce your tension and work, we created a list of the 5 best delta 8 disposable vape pens in the market so you might know which brands to turn to.

5 Best Delta 8 THC Disposable Vapes

Elevate Right - Overall Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape

Diamond CBD - Premium Brand for Potent Vape Cartridges

Exhale Wellness - Highly Recommended Company for THC Disposables

3Chi - Most Popular THC Vape Pens with Disposable Flavors

Delta Extrax - Widest Variety of Delta 8 Disposable Vapes

#1. Elevate Right: Overall Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape

After rigorous research, Elevate Right ticked all the boxes for the criteria we had set out and scored the number one position on our list.

The company was founded by a group of men and women who wanted the world to become more aware of the healing powers that THC and delta 8, in particular, possess. Together, this group had more than 11 years of experience under their belt, and this experience is displayed in the products they sell.

As one of the country's leading contributors to Delta 8, the brand's disposable vapes are one of their best sellers.

In fulfilling their vision of deconstructing the cannabinoid, they have uncovered the most benefits hemp gives in its natural form. Many people have applauded Elevate's vape pens for their quick results and healing properties.

The disposable vape pens containing Delta 8 THC are sold in three flavors: ice cream sandwich, pineapple express, and blue dream. Each flavor is better and comes with mild to moderate levels of high. You can subscribe to get packs of pens at more affordable prices.

Pros

100% natural and organic vapes

Made from pure delta 8 THC distillate and natural ingredients

Best delta 8 vape at an affordable price

Instant relief and soothing feeling

Numerous flavors and strains to choose from

20% discount for first-time customers

Cons

You can only deliver products within the US

Discounts offers are not as regular

Customer Experience

Each reviewing website was filled to the brim with positive reviews of this brand. The packaging and quick results appealed to them.

#2. Diamond CBD: Premium Brand for Potent Vape Cartridges

Diamond CBD came in second on our list and only missed the overall best position because Elevate Right had a slight edge.

The company is one of the most trusted producers of delta 8 THC products, particularly their disposable vape pens. Situated in Florida, the brand strives to make the finest hemp products. They have teams of researchers, professionals, and scientists dedicated to perfecting their formula even more than it already is.

Diamond CBD gets its hemp mainly from Kentucky, Scandinavia, and Colorado, so you can rest assured that the crop is of the best quality. The extraction process is done in a way that the authenticity of the hemp plant remains. The company is also responsible for bringing unique techniques into the product of vape pens.

The delta 8 products are third-party lab-tested, and you can view the results on Diamond CBD's official website. The brand is very transparent about all the ingredients that go into their delta 8 disposable pens so that the customers can trust them fully. Compared to other delta 8 products in the market, the prices are very affordable. The deals are made even more appealing through the discounts that they offer. Membership packages are also available throughout the year.

If you place an order that costs more than $100, you will not have to pay shipping charges. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all delta 8 products. Each vape cart has around 900mg of Delta 8 THC. You can choose from the wide variety of flavors available, including strawberry lemonade, apple fritter, fruity cereals, pineapple express, grape ape, etc.

Pros

Seventeen amazing flavors to choose from

A lot of strain and flavor combinations

Third-party lab tested for quality and purity

Many discounts offers are available

Money back guarantee for a full month

No artificial chemicals or flavors added to the formula

No major side effects to worry about

Affordable prices for high-quality products

Cons

The large variety can be difficult to understand for new users

You can only buy Delta 8 products from the official website

Customer Experience

All the customers had nothing but positive things to say about the delta 8 disposable pens created by Diamond CBD. The experienced users appreciated the variety of strains and flavors the company provided. While some customers did mention that orders took slightly longer to be delivered, the wait was worth the results they saw.

#3. Exhale Wellness: Highly Recommended Company for THC Disposables

There is little to no doubt that Exhale Wellness is one of the top delta 8 THC companies in the industry and its products are top-tier. In the years since its inception, the brand has only put forward delta 8 products that all their customers would love and would want to return for more. The organization is headed by business experts who only believe in producing organic products. This motto is reflected in their philosophy: "Nature holds the key to wellness.”

The Delta 8 disposable vape pens produced by the company are on the same level as their other delta 8 products, and these high-quality vape pens are also vegan-friendly. These cannabinoid items made from delta 8 THC concentrate are meant to relax people and relieve their pain.

The founders of this company spent a long time perfecting their formula so that they may give their best to the customers. Unlike other items in the industry that may contain additives and GMO parts, the delta 8 vape pens produced are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly so that a large customer base is catered.

All the products undergo third-party testing to ensure no toxic chemicals remain in the formula. Exhale Wellness offers its customers 10 mouthwatering flavors to delta 8 vape pens. Similarly, the strains offered are also 10. The flavors include blackberry, mango, fruity cereals, and cactus cooler, among other innovative ones

Pros

Made from all-natural ingredients

An all-in-one device that is your treatment for pain relief

Each delta 8 vape pen batch undergoes third-party lab testing

The battery is fully-charged and is easily rechargeable

Refund policy for up to a month (money-back guarantee)

Terpenes added to the vape pen are food-grade

Featured in many industry magazines, such as the Ministry of Hemp

Cons

The delta 8 pens might be too potent for beginners

The taste can be a bit dull for some people

Customer Experience

All the customers of Exhale Wellness had only good things to say about the delta 8 company. They complimented the vape's texture, saying it worked smoothly and was made from excellent-quality hemp. Some even noted how wonderful and relieved they felt after just one use of the vape and how the disposable vape pen helped reduce their anxiety.

#4. 3Chi: Most Popular THC Vape Pens with Disposable Flavors

3Chi is another one of the most well-respected and reputable brands in the cannabis market that have made a name for itself through quality products and excellent customer service. Perhaps this is one of the many reasons it got the award for being the most popular. Some had also regarded it as the pioneer of delta 8 THC when it was first discovered and experimented with in 2019.

Founded by a biochemist with more than 20 years of industry experience, the company's disposable vape pens created a buzz in the market as soon as they were launched. In the last few years, 3Chi has also won multiple awards for gaining the complete trust of their customers and producing excellent delta 8 vape pens, among other delta 8 products.

3Chi uses some of the finest strains, as reflected in their goods. The decades of experience have allowed the brand to use the best innovative technology to create delta 8 pens of the highest quality. The delta 8 disposable vape pens produced by 3Chi do not have any synthetic additives but are made from organic ingredients.

The hemp used for the delta 8 vape pen batches is cultivated from Colorado and adjacent farms, while the Co2 extraction method ensures no heavy metals remain in the extract. The company has two sizes that customers can buy from—0.5ml and 1 ml. There is also variety in the flavors—25, to be exact. The plant-derived terpenes are added in 25mg or 50mg concentrations.

Pros

Highly reputable Delta 8 company created by experienced professionals

Made from organic ingredients and vegan-friendly

A variety of Sativa, Indica, and hybrid strains sold

An incredible blend of natural terpenes and Delta 8 THC

Easy to Use Disposable Vape

More than 20 flavors to choose from

Contains around 85% pure Delta 8 THC content

Cons

Only one potency option is available

Limited discount options

Some people also reported harshness in their throat after regular use

Customer Experience

Of the many good things new and repeated customers had to say about the 3Chi brand, they appreciated the design and packaging. This remark points towards an aspect of sales that many often forget: the packaging. While the ingredients used are an important part of the appeal of any disposable vape pen, the packaging also attracts customers— we humans are a bit superficial like that. The repeated customers also mentioned that the effects of the Delta 8 in their vape pens are mellow and not as strong. The strain variety makes the vape pen suitable for use by a greater population and appeals to the taste buds.

#5. Delta Extrax: Widest Variety of Delta 8 Disposable Vapes

Last but certainly not least on our list is one of the bigger companies producing delta 8 products in the cannabis industry: Delta Extrax. This prestigious brand has made some of the most notable delta 8 disposable pens, as seen in the number of trusted customers and fans they have garnered thus far. The company started shortly after 3 Chi was founded and aimed to create delta 8 products that were legal under the Farm Bill of 2018 but were also effective. The company was formerly called Delta Effex.

You can understand their dedication to THC and hemp-derived products because they are one of the few companies to offer a THC-variant called THCO. Many customers have praised the company for combining product excellence with professionalism and a user-friendly approach. Of their immense catalog, you can choose whichever disposable vape pen suits you and still avail of discount codes and other offers.

The brand has all its batches of vape pens undergo third-party lab testing to show its legitimacy. It only partners with labs licensed with the State Department of Health so that the customers can fully trust them. All the raw hemp utilized for the disposable vape is grown in the United States only.

The vape that any customer buys is rechargeable but not refillable. The individual tolerance is explained to be no more than 1-2 puffs because it is very potent. The THC-O distillate used in making this delta 8 vape pen contains the purest terpenes.

Pros

One of the best THC and Delta 8 disposable vape pens on the market

The hemp used is organic

The vape pens are non-GMO and vegan-friendly

A rewards program can be availed by repeating customers

Third-party lab testing regularly

Reports and COAs are updated on their website

The website interface is easy-to-use

Less than 0.3% THC content makes it legal to buy

Cons

A refund policy is not available

Orders cannot be delivered to certain states in the US

Customer Experience

Many of the customers had positive things to say about Delta Extrax. They saw instant and quick results in reducing their anxiety, providing relief, and overall physical health. The customers were particularly satisfied with the chat and helpline options to access the company readily. Notable websites such as Trustpilot also had quite a few 5-star ratings to back the polls we conducted.

How We Make the List of Best Delta 8 Disposable Brands in the Market?

Now that you have read the details about the brands we chose to be on our list, you might wonder: how did we manage to do the unthinkable task? How exactly did we narrow down 5 companies from a sea of thousands of eligible ones in the cannabis industry?

The answer is pretty simple: we set out criteria. There are certain things that a good quality delta 8 disposable vape pen ought to have, and we identified these factors. We looked at each company through the lens of these aspects to decide if they would be shortlisted. If any company fails to live up to its claims, we will not show you the brand. Here are the main factors we kept in mind.

Hemp Source & Other Ingredients

One of the main ingredients in any disposable vape is hemp or THC. To be legally sold in the States, the Delta 8 THC vapes need to be hemp-derived, particularly hemp grown within the country. Recent research has also shown that the best quality hemp can be found in local farms such as Colorado because the location allows researchers and professionals to be involved in the cultivation process of hemp plants.

We only choose transparent brands about the hemp they used and where it came from so that you would not have to worry about extreme adverse effects. The companies were trustworthy if they showed good farming practices and organic cultivation. The cleaner the hemp was, the better the delta 8 disposable vape would be.

With that said, it is important to remember that the other ingredients used by these vape pen brands are equally important to creating a good delta 8 vape pen. Brands just making cash would look towards cheaper ingredients, using artificial flavors and harmful components as a shortcut. However, we did thorough research and only shortlisted companies that used premium quality ingredients and natural flavors, etc.

Extraction Methods

As the popularity of THC products continues to rise, there have been many extraction methods. Some companies might try to cut costs by opting for cheaper methods. But these also run the risk of extracting harmful toxins alongside the hemp. The safest extraction method is the CO2 extraction method which ensures no toxins are carried into the extract. Reliable companies will also hand the job over to professionals, so there are no mishaps. These Delta 8 brands also need to ensure that the delta 8 THC content does not exceed 0.3%.

Brand Reputation

While at first glance, the brand reputation of any company might seem like a vague term, we realized the importance of this phenomenon since it took into account many variables and gave a more holistic picture of the delta-8 company under inspection. Some things that would depict reputable brands include website interface, customer service, resources, and customer reviews.

A sign of reputable brands is that their purpose is not merely to sell disposable vape pens, but rather the founders would have a larger purpose of educating the customers and prospective customers about vaping pens. This purpose could be identified by an educational blog on the delta 8 vape pens' website.

Delta 8 vape pen brands of the highest quality would want the best for their customers, and thus their website would be easy to navigate. Similarly, their customer service would be top-notch regardless of the number of vape pens the customer buys. Rapid response, 24/7 helpline, and detailed information are ways to identify the customer service of such Delta 8 THC companies.

Customer Reviews

Since we did not shy away from describing what the customers had to say about each Delta 8 company on our list, it would be only right if customer reviews and experience got their separate headings. Companies, even those with good reputations, might exaggerate their claims to a certain extent for marketing purposes. It is the customers who have spent money on the delta 8 disposable vapes who would not shy away from speaking the truth.

The reviews from credible sites like Trustpilot provide a good idea of what the general public has to say about a company and its vape pens. In some cases, it also revealed highlights that were deal breakers for some companies.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Owing to the legality of delta 8 THC, lab testing was a crucial part of our investigation. The vape oil used by each company needed to undergo third-party testing to check for potency, purity, and quality. This step would ensure whether or not the delta 8 disposable vape pens were suitable for use. The test results, including COAs, had to be readily available on their websites.

FAQs: Knowing All About Delta 8 Vape Pens

Q. Are Delta 8 Disposables Worth it?

As the discussion thus far has highlighted, delta 8 disposables are probably one of the most popular choices for THC intake, similar to delta 8 gummies.

Not only are the vape pens easy to use and not hefty on the pockets, but they are also less harmful than inhaling the smoke directly through cigarettes. If the disposable vape pen is of good quality and used in the right conditions, it can give excellent results.

Q. Which is the strongest delta 8 disposable?

The strength of any goof delta 8 vape pen is determined by factors such as potency, hemp sector, and other ingredients. All the brands we shortlisted produce some of the most potent vape pens. The award for the strongest would have to go to Elevate Right since it scored the highest during our research. Diamond CBD, Exhale Wellness, and others are close in competition.

Q. How long does delta 8 disposable last?

The hits determine the length of use of any delta 8 disposable pens in the vape pen. Some brands might have more than others. This number could be affected by the consistency of the delta 8 THC in the cartridge. Ideally, a delta 8 disposable vape pen will have anywhere from 300 to 600 huts. Taking longer puffs might not last as long as it would for someone taking faster puffs in less time.

Q. How much does a delta 8 disposable cost?

The THC cost per gram determines the price of any delta 8 disposable brands. A good quality disposable vape pen can range anywhere from $30 to $45. It is important to remember the price range of vape pens so that you are not tempted by the low prices of cheap vape pens.

Q. How many hits does it take to get high off a delta 8 disposable?

Since the delta 8 disposable vape pen contains a THC distillate, the possibility of getting high is present. While delta 8 might not be as potent as delta 9 in the vape pen, getting high is still possible. Most people also describe the high given by delta 8 vape pens as being mellow and mild.

For beginners, taking 2-3 puffs at a time with a break of 30 minutes in between the sessions is recommended. The number of hits it takes to get high from the disposable vape pen would also be determined by factors such as potency and the user's previous experience.

Q. How can you unclog the clogged delta-8 cartridge?

The formula is quite thick and sticky when you buy a good quality delta 8 disposable vape pen. This texture might result in the THC clogged in the vape pen cartridge. While this could be anticlimactic, the issue is not permanent, and you would not have to throw out any new Delta 8 disposable pen.

One of the most effective ways to solve this problem would be puffing it with a lot of pressure. You must not be pressing the fire button as you continue to puff strongly. Continue puffing until you hear a pop sound. It would be ideal to keep doing this method for a few minutes. But if that still does not work, you could opt for the preheating method.

In this technique, you would have to preheat the disposable vape pen for some time. A few of the pens come with this option, but if yours does not, you can use a hairdryer. The heat changes the texture of the delta 8 cartridge for the clog to remove easily.

Conclusion: Making the Right Choice for Vape Pens with Delta 8 THC

We understand that life can get hectic at times, and you might want to find less damaging relief. Of the many THC products on the market, the disposable vape pen has to be better and more enjoyable than many others. Using a disposable vape pen does not require a longer commitment; you can experiment to decide whether a regular and reusable Delta 8 vape pen would be a good idea.

However, choosing one Delta 8 Brand to buy the delta 8 disposable vape pen can be overwhelming. This task becomes even harder when you realize that hundreds and thousands of Delta 8 THC companies produce disposable vape pens.

To make this process easier for you, we set out to shortlist the delta 8 brands that would give you 100% satisfaction at affordable prices when you buy the vape pen. We set out criteria for our research, including factors such as customer reviews and brand reputation, so only the best Delta 8 THC brand made it to our list. After careful consideration, we could list the 5 best Delta 8 disposable vape pens.

Elevate Right got the first position as the overall best delta 8 company for the excellent performance of their vape pens in all our defined categories. The other four brands had one aspect that outshone the other. For example, Exhale Wellness produced delta 8 vape pens that were highly recommended, while Diamond CBD has some of the best delta 8 disposable vape pens in the cannabis market.