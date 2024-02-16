In the vibrant city of Pune, also known as the IT hub, a newly founded marketing and consulting firm, Third Shade Media Services Pvt. Ltd., commonly known as 3rd SHADE, is forging new grounds in the field of digital space. The company, established just four months ago, today stands as a true inspiration for upcoming industry aspirants. The dynamic marketing and consulting agency led by three founders, Deepak Sahu, Ayyaz Mehboob Shaikh, and Sumit Singh Dhami, holds a vision to restructure the Indian marketing landscape and provide constant support to Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises and start-ups through unique brand storytelling and years of experience. Their vision and approach towards new-age marketing are clear: to revolutionise the digital era for every single business in India. With the tagline 'Marketing meets Perspective', the company has grown remarkably and served as a growth engine for numerous companies.
3rd Shade is not just any other marketing and consulting company, but it extends its vision by breaking down the traditional marketing norms, stepping, and creating out-of-the-box solutions for the business to thrive in the digital space. In consideration of their vision, they have already raised industry standards with their creative marketing strategies and have helped businesses boost their growth. Their commitment and unique ideas have not only helped businesses and brands increase their scalability but have also established 3rd Shade as a beacon in the marketing industry.
Their achievements do not end here. In a short period of time, the company has worked with various brands and businesses, providing them with various services. From branding, advertising, sales, and marketing operations, they have served over 50 customers with their online and offline visibility. The company holds expertise in business consulting and has worked as an advisor for over forty brands.
But what makes it so distinguishable? The marketing and consulting firm that had just begun its operations launched a brand from ground level in just 45 days. It managed every bit of the brand, from operational setup to business process creation to lead generation and end-to-end operational support. Nor did it just launch the brand; it made it climb a step higher every day, providing all possible solutions and exceptional support. Within a period of 4 months, it has helped over 100 businesses with their operations and online establishments. This accomplishment defines the firm's capability to offer high-end solutions with ever-growing technology. Another brand that the company took over with managing marketing operations, with their skills and expertise, achieved above target and generated exceptional revenue in just 45 days.
The company promises to deliver every aspect of digital marketing, covering all the areas like branding, advertising, sales structuring, business consulting, and web development. With immense knowledge of every field and a blend of narrating brand stories that resonate with audiences, strategic campaigns, revenue streams, and creative web designs, 3rd Shade is delivering these services not only to India but also to other foreign countries like the United States and Dubai to brands in a variety of sectors. They have a tailored and customised solution and approach to every client, propelling more and more success stories.
The pioneers of 3rd Shade, Deepak Sahu, Ayyaz Mehboob Shaikh, and Sumit Singh Dhami, together bring expertise in marketing, sales, operations, and finance. Their proficiency in different fields is what lays the strong foundation of the company, making it accessible to various brands across the globe and making it a successful and profitable advertising agency just within the four months of its operations. This blend of experience in their respective domains has shaped and crafted 3rd Shade’s unique proposition and has made it profitable in just a few months. Their experience and journey serve as witnesses to the potential of strategic innovation, market insight, and their commitment to their clients' growth.
The thought, ‘We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come true, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort,’ lives in the hearts of the founders and is deeply rooted in the company’s foundation. And this is what they pass on to their team of 3rd shade. The marketing company that started with just three founders, with their vision, has today expanded to a skilled and zestful team of twenty dedicated members. Under the guidance of three leaders, the team has achieved greater heights and enormous growth. Growth that is so hard to achieve in such a short period of time. Each member contributes a unique skill set and collectively takes the company towards its goals. This expansion of the team reflects 3rd Shade’s commitment and efficiency in their work and their vision towards building a workforce that constantly evolves under the founders.
In just a few months of its inception, 3rd Shade is soaring new heights and following its journey to becoming the best marketing and consulting firm. It’s constantly fueling up its ride of innovation and excellence and expanding its operations to the Manchester of India, that is, Ahmedabad, and has achieved yet another milestone. Very soon, it will resume its operations in the city, bringing a whole new perspective and creativity to the city's consumers. This is another monumental achievement for the company and serves as a testament that success knows no geographical boundaries. With their dream coming true, the founders intend to extend their exceptional marketing services to the city and help the businesses turn into a brand. The company aims to expand its services and push all kinds of boundaries.
Under the visionary leadership of three founders, 3rd Shade aspires to bring innovation, creativity, and perspective to every brand that embarks on a journey with them, making every business stand out and create their own niche in the respective industries. In this journey of 3rd Shade, the founders remain intact with their motive and vision of changing the course of the marketing and advertising industry in India and across the globe, setting an example and inspiring businesses that, with the right approach and dedication, one can create wonders in the industry. They follow their path with the ideology that states, ‘Business has only two functions: marketing and innovation.’ It was with this ideology that they founded 3rd Shade and are now on the verge of making it the top marketing firm in the country.
