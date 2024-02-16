The pioneers of 3rd Shade, Deepak Sahu, Ayyaz Mehboob Shaikh, and Sumit Singh Dhami, together bring expertise in marketing, sales, operations, and finance. Their proficiency in different fields is what lays the strong foundation of the company, making it accessible to various brands across the globe and making it a successful and profitable advertising agency just within the four months of its operations. This blend of experience in their respective domains has shaped and crafted 3rd Shade’s unique proposition and has made it profitable in just a few months. Their experience and journey serve as witnesses to the potential of strategic innovation, market insight, and their commitment to their clients' growth.

The thought, ‘We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come true, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort,’ lives in the hearts of the founders and is deeply rooted in the company’s foundation. And this is what they pass on to their team of 3rd shade. The marketing company that started with just three founders, with their vision, has today expanded to a skilled and zestful team of twenty dedicated members. Under the guidance of three leaders, the team has achieved greater heights and enormous growth. Growth that is so hard to achieve in such a short period of time. Each member contributes a unique skill set and collectively takes the company towards its goals. This expansion of the team reflects 3rd Shade’s commitment and efficiency in their work and their vision towards building a workforce that constantly evolves under the founders.

In just a few months of its inception, 3rd Shade is soaring new heights and following its journey to becoming the best marketing and consulting firm. It’s constantly fueling up its ride of innovation and excellence and expanding its operations to the Manchester of India, that is, Ahmedabad, and has achieved yet another milestone. Very soon, it will resume its operations in the city, bringing a whole new perspective and creativity to the city's consumers. This is another monumental achievement for the company and serves as a testament that success knows no geographical boundaries. With their dream coming true, the founders intend to extend their exceptional marketing services to the city and help the businesses turn into a brand. The company aims to expand its services and push all kinds of boundaries.