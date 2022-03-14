35% Efficiency Increase Drives Wolken Software's Enterprise And Self-Service Solution

Wolken Software is an 11 year old software company working towards transforming the relationship between modern organizations and their customers and employees by bringing service support within the reach of every company with its ServiceDesks that are cost effective, easy to use and setup, more efficient and secure.

Here is an exclusive interview with Mr. Rohan Joshi, Co-founder & CEO, and Mr. Sudhir Prabhu, Co-founder and CTO of Wolken Software

Please tell us about Wolken Software

Wolken Software is a B2B SaaS product company in the ServiceDesk space. The ServiceDesk has it’s enterprise version for large customers as well as the self-service version for the small and medium businesses. It saw its initiation in 2011 as a privately held software company, and now we have our offices in Palo Alto, California, Bangalore and Mumbai, India. We have around 35 enterprise clients from various sectors and we’ve grown to add Fortune 100 companies to our clientele in the US, Europe and Asian markets.

Please give a brief about the services that you offer and description of your business model

Wolken’s Service Desk has two variants namely Enterprise and Self Service. The use cases for the enterprise version of our service desk include Customer ServiceDesk, ITSM and HR Case Management. The Self Service module, Wolken Care has been launched for Customer Service currently.

Wolken Care is a self-service product curated for customer service excellence. The product comes loaded with features like omnichannel support, knowledge base, reports, surveys and a lot more to help businesses with their customer service strategies.

Our business model operates on a simple Pay-as-you-Grow Model, calculated per agent per month to ensure scalability and transparency.

In this competitive SaaS ecosystem, what makes Wolken Software stand out?

The competition is fierce, the SaaS ecosystem has grown faster than expected owing to the digital expansion since Covid. What makes us standout is our simplicity. The ServiceDesk is easy to use, it can be setup for use within minutes for SMBs without any external support and within weeks for the enterprise class customers. Wolken ServiceDesk gives all the features of an enterprise class product at a fraction of the cost making it easier for businesses to move to digital.

Wolken Software is SOC II certified and Pink verified. Some statistics on how we have helped our customers include:

• Reduced Support Costs by upto 30%

• Faster Out of the Box : Wolken can cut implementation time by upto 50%.

• Wolken Automation can improve efficiency by upto 35%

• Wolken deployment ensures TCO reduction by upto 50%

There have been a lot of security threats looming around the data security, what steps have you undertaken to safeguard data?

We have established a rich information security culture with adequate security policies, procedures, and controls to protect confidentiality, maintain the integrity and ensure the availability of all information stored, processed and transferred through its IT systems and applications.

We have adopted the Access control principles established in the control family guidelines of NIST SP 800-53 “Access control” to ensure that access to all the information systems and data is controlled to detect and prevent unauthorized or unintended access which may result in data leakage.

All critical applications generate detailed logs with exact date/time capturing activities performed by users specifically holding privileged accounts and any type of shared accounts within the application, authentication events (e.g. log-on success and failure), authorization (access control) failures. In general, the logs record “when, where, who and what”.

What are your latest offerings and plans for this year?

Looking ahead, our ambition in 2022 is to further build cooperation and deeper partnerships with our existing customers. The beginning of the year also marks Wolken's foray into the self-service market with the launch of Wolken Care, a self-service Customer Service Desk product for the SMB segment. Growth in newer geographies will be scaled through collaborations and partnerships with local partners. We intend to have broader customer outreach through networking events and expert connections to share more about industry best practices.





