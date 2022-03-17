2022 is expected to be the year of these rising personalities

If 2021 was the year of transition after the devastation of 2020, 2022 is expected to be the year of the rising talents who are bound to do great work in their respective fields and are certainly the ones to watch out for.

Kabir Roy

Born and raised in Kanpur, from where he moved to Kolkata to complete his studies in Hotels and Global Business Management from IHM Kolkata and IIM-Kolkata, respectively. He is a well-established corporate professional, a hotelier at heart, and astrologer by passion and an author by choice. Since his childhood, he loves to paint, read, sing and write. YOLO describes him to the fullest. In his career journey for over 20 years (in fortune 500 companies), from a hotelier to a corporate professional, to an astrologer to an author, he has lived by the philosophy of YOLO.

Jitender Goswami

Jitender Goswami (Born 14 April 1993) is a self made Entrepreneur and successful digital marketer of India and Founder of India's No.1 Digital Marketing company named as "Smmpackage Pvt. Ltd.'' He has a very kind and humble personality. His company SmmpackagePvt. Ltd. is famous for their services like website designing ,YouTube channel SEO,social media marketing, Google Ads, website traffic, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and many more. He is providing their services all over the world. He is also an Inspiration to youngsters who want to achieve something big in their life.

Neha D Gupta

Neha D Gupta is India’s most influential image consultant and founder of “The Finishing School” image building firm. She is the ideal guide for anyone interested in image coaching, styling, grooming, body language, communication, and etiquette. She received her degree from the London Image Institute and trained under the skilled guidance of Conselle Institute of Image Management's Lynne Mark and Judith Rasband. She has provided specialised services to well-known organisations such as HDFC, ICICI, Raymonds, and IPCA Pharma, Jamnabai Narsee Monjee School, etc.

Naresh Kumar Saroay

Naresh Kumar Saroay from Punjab is a new and an emerging Indian author who entered in the arena of English literature with his debut poetic composition, a wonderful book Reborn. He has a successful career as a faculty of English for more than 15 years. Nowadays he is serving in Government Senior Sec. School Garha. Naturally Naresh is a nature lover and down to earth. As a teacher, humanity, love for nature, reflection on life and guidance reflect in his writings through poems.

Ankit Jhamb

Ankit Jhamb started writing in 2019 and till now has finished 9 books. His latest book Chasing Fireflies is touching lives and spreading joy. This is his third book while the other six are in the queue. Ankit is a senior leader with a consulting organization and has been coaching and training people on applied behavioral sciences. His books as he puts it are stories with meaning, purpose and soul. So far his books have touched upon themes like passion, spirituality, love, emotional intelligence and positive psychology.

His penchant of creating stories with a heart is what sets him apart. Currently, he is working on publishing his fourth book, "The most negative book of Positivity" that aims to address 30 destructive emotions which society doesn’t talk about or openly share. He has some very interesting projects lined up including a mythology fiction, a story on trauma, creativity rooted in times of 9/11, on Operation Bluestar, a heart-wrenching same-sex love story, a clinical psychology fiction and finally a book narrated by death on death for death.

Nihit Mohan

Hailing from a family of engineers, bureaucrats, academicians, Nihit Mohan is an author, a traveler, a TEDx speaker, a management thought blogger, a full-time banking risk professional and a dedicated father. He has lived out of multiple cities and villages in India, visited almost 23 countries for work and leisure. Recently, he published his thoughts and learning in his debut book ‘What School Doesn’t Teach You’. He has tried to distill all of his personal and professional experiences into this 250 pager book for everyone to benefit upon.

www.nihitmohan.com.

Sumana Acherjee Mukherjee

Author Sumana is from Kolkata and she is the perfect example of a simple girl rising to become a popular author of India. She is the author of two books- 'Life Through My Eyes' and 'The Moment of Joy'.

Danisha Hasan

Danisha Hasan who is a leading IT Professional She completed her education at Delhi University. She is a post-graduate and has work experience of more than 6 years She is certified by Google, Microsoft, CISCO, and NIELIT. Additionally, she is a blogger, public speaker, and trainer, moderator. She loves to share her insights that are useful in the growth of a business and establish its market value. She is a versatile woman entrepreneur who excels in her field of work and avails credible services.

Rahul Mehandiratta

An aspiring Entrepreneur, who came back to Delhi after completing Masters degree from International Management Institute Belgium—Mr Rahul Mehandiratta is now the founder of Moment's Expro and it is one of India's most influential, reliable and trusted services by private and government officials amongst many management companies. Since last year, Mehandiratta has gone to all lengths to help establish COVID-19 quarantine centers, providing logistics, setting containment zones and providing tent-age for the migrants struggling to return to their hometowns. In addition, the company provides temporary shelter, food and medical services for people in Delhi and NCR.

Shivam Madaan

Shivam Madaan is a freelance journalist and PR specialist from Punjab, India. He is the founder of Online Waale Media and reputed news companies like Hindustan Metro, Entrepreneur Hunt, and many more.

